Villa Grove solution?
One of the critical issues for local employers going into the new year is staffing, whether for a tire-auto repair shop, bank or lodging business.
And it’s not just a Chaffee County or Colorado problem. It’s a concern that’s affecting the nation.
The issue is being referred to as the Great Resignation, that given the number of jobs open, workers feel they can leave one position and easily step into another.
The question owners, supervisors and managers are asking is what’s the cause behind the shortage?
One theory is that in the midst of the coronavirus, baby boomers who were employed decided to retire. Some might have been laid off when the impact of the virus came down in spring 2020.
Some might have said that with the health risks posed by the virus and bolstered by generous unemployment benefits supported by the federal government, why bother working.
While this is a nationwide issue, in Salida and the Upper Arkansas Valley, another reason for the shortage of workers is the cost of housing. Home prices in the county last fall hovered around $600,000, a cost that is well beyond the means of all workers, whether teachers, nurses, firemen, police, mechanics, bank tellers or doctors or nurses.
The few listed residential rentals in The Mail’s classifieds start at $1,200 for a one-bed, one-bath unit with a number of units available for $2,000.
The most reasonable rental available in the region last week was a two-bedroom apartment in Villa Grove listed for $700 – plus utilities.
Is this what the county housing market is coming to, that to find affordable rentals or homes to buy, working families will be commuting from Villa Grove, Moffat or Saguache?
Projects such as Salida Ridge, a low-income rental development off U.S. 50 east of Salida, will help. But more rentals in this price range are needed. Desperately. Or Salida and the county will be seeing a workforce commuting from communities a half hour to an hour or more distant.
Mentors and berries
In the Jan. 18 Mountain Mail Kenny Wilcox writes about picking black raspberries with his grandpa in eastern Iowa, where he learned some of life’s lessons as a youngster, including that to enjoy the fruit a person had to deal with suffocating heat, stinging nettles and thorny brambles.
At the time he writes that he never thought of his grandpa as a mentor, “but that’s exactly what he was for me as a young boy and teenager.”
Today, Mr. Wilcox is Mentors and Youth in Action coordinator for the county’s Family & Youth Initiatives. His column noted that January is Mentors Month.
While today’s mentors would not find a blackberry patch in the county to pick berries in with a youngster, what’s important is spending time with the boy or girl in a shared activity, from participating in a sport to watching a movie, cooking, going for a walk or just hanging out.
Though no special skills are required, mentors need to be good listeners, dependable, have an open mind and show consistency.
The FYI website notes that to qualify a person needs a genuine interest in young people and a willingness to help a child grow. What is required is an interest in working with potentially troubled youth, sensitivity, a commitment to mentorship, to participate in the program for a minimum of one year and being at least 21.
For more information on mentors, go to chaffeecountyfyi.org, call 719-221-0238 or email kwilcox@chaffeecounty.org.
You don’t have to pick black raspberries. Mentors just need to be good role models.
— MJB