A first encounter could be intimidating. He stood tall and rangy, with dark glasses and resonant voice, full beard, long hair tucked under a ball cap, sometimes in a pony tail, others falling free upon his shoulders.
A pack of Marlboros rolled up in the sleeve of a T-shirt that showed an impressive array of tattoos, jeans, chains and biker boots rounded out his appearance.
Yet once he removed those glasses, you looked directly into eyes of intelligence, creased with humor, and those same eyes looked directly back at you, no pretense, no pre-judgement.
We worked together for many summers, me as a raft guide, he as a shuttle driver.
Shuttle drivers, like office staff, are the unsung heroes of the rafting world.
While guides enjoy the limelight, and the benefits that come with that particular territory, the whole experience can come unglued pretty quickly without capable people in the background.
Little kills the afterglow of a great run down Browns Canyon or the Gorge like sitting at the take-out for an hour in the rain waiting for the bus to arrive, or on the side of the highway, steam rising out of the radiator.
In my experience, there was no better shuttle driver, no wit as perceptive, understated, or cutting. Time spent in the Merchant Marine had given him, aside from the tattoos and the occasional lapse into the diction common to sailors anywhere, an ability to think laterally and focus on practical solutions rather than lamenting over problems, not to mention a knack for nursing back to base vehicles seeming gasping their last.
This was no mean combination, working for a small company that often had eight or nine diverse trips out on the river at one time, and half that number of vehicles to juggle put-ins and pick-ups.
Somehow, with the hundreds of raft trips I ran with him driving the shuttle, I cannot recall a single time he wasn’t waiting at the appointed time at the take out.
Sometimes there’d be urgency in his voice – “Load quickly, the engine block sounds like its gonna melt in about a half hour,” or “Don’t turn the key off, it ain’t gonna start again if you do,” but he was always there, and we always made it home.
If he wasn’t driving a bus, he was riding his motorcycle, reveling in the wide open spaces and distant horizons of the west, or else on stage wailing on a blues harp and growling vocals with a number of legendary local bands, the Big Thang in his chosen, home-town pond.
I still think of myself in terms of those more youthful days, yet in reality they are decades distant.
News of his passing therefore came as something of a shock; surely not, I thought.
We were only hanging out yesterday, it seemed.
I still chuckle at the memory of our customers, wide eyed and expectant, falling into respectful silence as they boarded the bus as they sighted him behind the wheel, his favorite sticker on the sun visor above the windshield: “The world is going to hell, and I’m driving the bus.”