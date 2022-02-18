When Capt. Joseph Hutchinson died in 1882, he left behind his wife, Annabel, to raise their four young sons and manage their ranch. Two of the boys, Arthur and Bailey, would become an invaluable support to their mother and an integral part of the Poncha Springs area.
The ranch, midway between Salida and Poncha Springs, was Annabel’s now and she had to make it work. Arthur and Bailey were 12 and 10; future education was going to be limited, though they did manage to make the Poncha School Honor Roll for the next couple of years. The two young boys’ agricultural careers were about to begin.
The Hutchinson Ranch consisted of about 300 acres, and Annabel grew alfalfa, hay, peas, potatoes and oats and raised cattle, hogs, turkeys and chickens. An apple orchard grew there as well.
By the 1890s, Art had moved into a cabin behind the big house. He always stayed close to home, harvesting crops, watering the fields and visiting with neighbors. Art was popular in Poncha, playing Pedro (a card game) at Albright’s Tavern, going to phonograph parties and talking politics with his friends.
He was a prolific writer in his diary, mainly writing of the weather, farm business and his nemesis, that relentless turkey thief, the coyote:
“Started in alfalfa this morning. Hauled all day. Went to a democratic primary at Poncha this evening. …Coyotes howling, one down towards Shonyo’s, 2 over at Collier’s and one at Stock above house. Long blood curdling howls. It was a ‘Call to the Wild’ for the dogs for they answered ’em with similar howls.”
His brother Bailey was the cowboy in the family and regularly moved cattle around the range, from Moffat up to the Arkansas Valley. The land was open then, and the big roundups would see hundreds of head moving through the San Luis Valley heading north up through Saguache and Marshall Pass. Bailey was Chaffee County’s local cattle brand inspector for 50 years and could tell tales to match Art.
The tale of the Ute People is intertwined with the Hutchinson family. They were among the first white Europeans whom the Utes encountered. The Utes have been in what we call the Colorado Rocky Mountains for more than 10,000 years. They were the first people, the mountain people and were nomadic in their habit, following the game herds from the San Luis Valley up through the Arkansas River Valley to points north, touching the border of Wyoming. These were places that were first named by the Utes.
Art remembered many of the Utes standing outside the Hutchinson homestead, and “the way Shavano’s warriors lined up with arms folded in front of their home to gaze at the newly constructed house, the like of which they had never seen.”
Annabel recalled shaking Chief Ouray’s hand during one encounter. They knew stories of the Utes engaging in battles with the Plains Indians. One fearsome battle occurred here in the Arkansas Valley between the Utes and Cheyenne.
The Hutchinson boys had many friends come calling at their house, after the hard work of farm chores were over. One of the attractions that Art would show off was the skeleton of a Ute woman, kept in his cabin. The skull would eventually sit above his fireplace, with a pipe set between the teeth.
The Ute woman’s grave had been desecrated about 1905, by people familiar with the story of her burial. In 1866, she died while the rest of her people were away on a buffalo hunt, and she was buried by her husband north of Nathrop, where the Utes had been encamped.
The memory of this woman’s life has value. She traveled in the mountains (ute: kaav) and drank from the rivers (paykuwavat) and harvested piñon nuts (tuvwach), along with her people. They were intimately bound to this area, following the buffalo (kuch) and elk (pari) herds. Ute mythology has no origin story, because the Utes have always been here.
The skeleton was displayed as a curiosity, playing on the visitor’s morbid fascination of it. Art and Bailey would tell the tale of it, along with other tales of the Utes they remembered: Shavano, Ouray, Colorow and Chipeta. By the 1880s, the Ute People had been removed to reservations on the edge of Colorado, shut out of their mountains.
In 1891, the federal government began to restrict cattle grazing when they set aside forest reserves. When the Forest Service was created in 1905, district rangers moved in to manage the forested high country of Colorado. Fencing became ubiquitous, permits were necessary, and the Hutchinson family and their neighbors lost some of their freedom in the mountains to graze their cattle. Bailey opposed the closure of the forests bitterly.
Art and Bailey never married: Perhaps they both were victims of unrequited love. The Salida Mail printed the following gossip in 1899:
“It is hinted that Bailey Hutchinson wears a peculiar air of melancholy when he comes to Poncha. Can it be that those enchanting smiles that make life a rosy dream, are now smiled elsewhere?”
Love lost can be a potent motivator for never getting hitched. And a good reminder that back a hundred years ago, your love life was everybody’s business. Art was more stoic about the matter, writing this in his diary:
“Mother was reading about a mock marriage and said it was dangerous business. I told her I thought the real thing was dangerous business too. ‘It shore is.’ Bailey thinks it just about the stuff.”
Bailey and Art settled into their lives helping their mother and farming the land. Life was simple, measured by the seasons and weather patterns and the eternal struggle with the coyote:
“First good day we have had for a long time this evening was sure the real thing. Noticed the first touch of frost on mountains, a little touch of yellow on mountains south of house. … Had a great time last night. Coyotes howled and the dogs barked. Couldn’t sleep. Got hungry after a while, came in house and got a couple of pieces of cold beef steak, 5 biscuits, 3 cookies, my pipe and some Duke’s Mixture and went back to cabin. Ate the whole outfit. Had a big smoke afterwards. Got sleepy & went to bed. Slept o.k.”
When both brothers died in 1950, an “integral part of the Old West” was lost to time. Today the Hutchinson Homestead is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Joy Jackson is desk clerk and archivist at Salida Regional Library. Follow twitter.com/SalidaArchive to see historic images of Salida.