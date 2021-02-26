In many ways running Pine Creek and The Numbers — launching at the town of Granite, elevation 9,000 feet — was akin to running a completely different river than the Royal Gorge, 100 miles downstream and 4,000 feet lower in elevation.
Despite these differences, one thing remained constant—the knot in the pit of my stomach that would manifest the morning of the trip.
At 9,000 feet elevation the air is thinner, the water colder, and in many places the river’s course narrower and steeper, clogged with myriad boulders and, in one place, the concrete and metal debris from a blown-out dam.
Storms could spill over the nearby Continental Divide at a moment’s notice, turning a fragile sunny day into swirling snow or driving hail in what seemed like the blink of an eye.
The absence of 1,000 foot high canyon walls meant spectacular views of the surrounding mountains.
It says something about the nature of the Pine Creek rapid that it rendered running The Numbers, located immediately downstream, something of an anticlimax.
While The Numbers were no walk in the park—a nationally-renowned five mile stretch of near-continuous Class IV whitewater, in the ’90s Pine Creek, dropping around 200 feet in its mile-long course, pushed the envelope of what was considered commercially raftable whitewater.
Clients were required to sign an additional liability waiver prior to the trip, including an acknowledgement that they had previous experience with class V whitewater, and were aware of the additional dangers associated with rafting at high altitude.
Launching in Granite, we had a few miles of river through Granite Canyon to work with our paddlers before approaching Pine Creek rapid itself, where we’d beach the rafts in a last-chance eddy within spitting distance of the top of the rapid.
Here we’d disembark our crews onto the old stage road that followed the left bank of the river, and hike them down to the midway point where a river-wide hydraulic, termed the S Move, formed the showpiece of the rapid.
Scouting the rapid in this way hopefully achieved a couple of ends; put the fear of the Almighty into the crew and make them realize that, despite the splash-and-giggle of the morning to date, events were about to get real, and also giving a guide one last chance to discretely empty the nerve-induced contents of bladders and in some cases stomachs, before the long march back upriver to the rafts.
There comes that moment pushing off the bank into the flow, becoming cognizant of the potential consequences of any error in judgement in the coming minutes, you suddenly recognize the appeal of the security of a desk and cubicle.
Such doubting of vocational choice is then quickly supplanted by a heightening of the senses, an acknowledgement that right now, drifting toward the river’s horizon line with churning whitewater visible beyond, life feels so much fuller on a river than anywhere else.
Measuring space and time, the distance between the raft and the lip of the rapid closes steadily. You are acutely aware of the inability to turn back, of the inexorable slip of sand through the hour glass that none of us, mighty or humble, can staunch.
Suddenly, the first drop is upon you, the die are cast, your focus becomes the angle and curl of the wave not immediately in front of you but three down the train, the push of the current toward the boulders jutting out from the bank you must avoid, briefly resting the paddlers at the right moments to ensure maximum power and efficiency as you hit the hydraulic.
You feel the momentary grasp of the river stalling your momentum then one last stroke and you are through.
You get the boat to shore and realize you are soaking wet, your mouth is dry, and relief washes over you and the beginnings of an appetite begin to gnaw at your belly.
This time, you’ve made it.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.