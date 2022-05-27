Remembering the fallen, the ones who gave their life,
The ones who gave unselfishly that we might endure less strife.
Who did it for our freedom so that we would live in peace,
The ones who died for all so that our earthly joys would increase.
Thinking of the fallen as this Memorial Day comes once more,
Giving thanks to God for their sacrifices forevermore.
As you are barbecuing and have a day off perhaps,
Remember this day and teach your children about the past.
Thankfulness and honor come to mind as I celebrate this day,
Being mindful of the lives that were lost and why I continue to pray.
Enjoy your day, giving thanks for all the souls that were brave,
Smiling today because of that magnificent flag that you wave.
Linda Andersen,
Buena Vista