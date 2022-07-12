Children are our future.
But what happens when children take the troubled path, succumbing to crime, drug addiction or self-destruction?
If children are our future, it’s our responsibility to shape our future by shaping our youth.
We can do this through mentoring.
As someone who believes strongly in the value of mentorship, dedicating the last 10 years of my life to mentoring (eight in Chaffee County), I truly believe, and see firsthand, we make a difference in a young person’s life by mentoring.
Mentoring can offer a different perspective and expand a youth’s perception to other opportunities available in the world.
Mentoring can change the outcome of a young person’s life.
However, mentoring is not just beneficial for mentees; mentors gain from the experience. Mentors learn about themselves, are pushed outside their comfort zone, try new things, improve interpersonal skills, develop empathy and gain a deeper understanding of youth problems.
Most importantly, mentors gain a sense of accomplishment by positively impacting the life of another person; the process of helping youth achieve their potential and discover their strengths is rewarding.
A mentor cares, listens and offers encouragement. Mentors are partners in change. Mentors help youth develop their strengths and talents by supporting the efforts of other significant people such as parents and teachers.
Mentors are ordinary people, just like you. They come from all walks of life, all economic and educational backgrounds.
Mentors have one thing in common – a commitment to making our community a better place for youth.
Despite the importance of mentorship for youth, one in three young people report never having an adult mentor while growing up. This statistic translates to approximately 16 million youth, including 9 million at-risk youth, reaching age 19 without ever having a mentor.
For children and adolescents, finding a mentor can be more difficult.
Parents and guardians are obvious choices, as they are naturally in the lives of youth and are some of the most influential people in their lives. Parents and guardians are youth’s No. 1 influence for choices. However, parents and guardians may not possess all the answers, and sometimes youth need an external person or a variety of people with whom to talk and share their thoughts.
Teachers, coaches, ministers and neighbors are great options outside of parents and guardians. Referred to as informal mentors because they are naturally occurring and not matched, they all have the capacity to be good role models, inspire youth and shape their future.
Mentors for youth are also available through formal, structured mentoring programs that provide support and guidance.
An example is Chaffee County Mentors at Family & Youth Initiatives. Chaffee County Mentors needs adults to step up and mentor the youth of our county. We currently have 22 youth waiting for mentors.
Many of us would not be where we are without the support of mentors. If we are able, we should pay it forward, and then in turn mentored youth will pay it forward, mentoring others. We can shape the future – by mentoring.
If you would like more information about becoming a mentor, please contact Kenny Wilcox, kwilcox@chaffeecounty.org or call 719-530-2581.
Kirsten Love, LCSW, is a Chaffee County Mentors program coordinator.