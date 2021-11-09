It’s that time of year again – that most wonderful time of year when we celebrate our good fortune with family and friends, often around a table filled with meals crafted from family recipes and homemade goodies. Hard to believe, but Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away.
Thanksgiving is Paul’s favorite holiday because the focus is family without the pressure of gift buying and often unattainable expectations for the perfect holiday that come with Christmas.
During the next couple of weeks I will be sharing recipes for desserts, hors d’oeuvres and sides, which I hope will help with your celebrations. We usually serve traditional fare but like to mix it up with one or two dishes every year.
No-Bake German
Chocolate Pie
No-Bake German Chocolate Pie is definitely a departure from pumpkin or pecan pie but is so easy to make and will give your guests an indulgent option.
Crust Ingredients:
1 small package of traditional or dark chocolate Oreo cookies, crushed in a food processor
8 tablespoons butter, melted
Chocolate Ganache Filling Ingredients:
16 ounces semisweet chocolate chips, Ghirardelli are best
2¼ cups heavy cream
½ cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature, cut into cubes
German Chocolate Topping Ingredients:
½ cup light brown sugar, packed
½ cup half-and-half
2 ounces butter, cut into tiny pieces
2 large egg yolks
7 ounces sweetened shredded coconut
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ cup pecans, chopped
Prep:
In a large bowl, combine Oreo cookie crumbs and melted butter, mixing well to combine. Press crumbs into a 9-inch pie plate, pressing it in the middle and up the sides. Place crust in the freezer for 30 minutes.
Pour the chocolate chips into a large heatproof bowl, set aside. In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring cream to a low simmer, then remove from heat. Pour the warm cream over chocolate chips and let sit for 1 minute. Using a whisk, stir chocolate and cream together until completely combined, about 2 minutes. Add butter, stirring with a spatula until butter is completely melted. Pour into chilled crust, cover with plastic and chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.
For topping, combine brown sugar, half-and-half and butter. Bring to a boil, whisking constantly to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat. Place egg yolks in a small bowl, whisk a small amount of hot topping mixture into the eggs to temper the mixture. Pour egg mixture into topping pan, whisking constantly for 2 to 3 minutes over medium heat. The mixture will thicken during this time.
Remove pan from heat and add coconut and vanilla. Cool 15 minutes before spooning mixture over chocolate filling. Sprinkle with chopped pecans and chill pie at least 1 hour before serving.
Kahlua Tiramisu
Kahlua Tiramisu doesn’t readily come to mind as a traditional Thanksgiving dessert, but this light, creamy concoction is perfect after a heavy meal. Keep this one for Christmas as well.
Ingredients:
½ cup plus 3 tablespoons Kahlua
1 8-ounce package whipped cream cheese
1 3.4-ounce package instant vanilla pudding
½ cup semisweet mini chocolate chips, Nestlé is best
1 3-ounce package of lady fingers, sliced in half (these can be ordered on Amazon)
2 tablespoons unsweetened Dutch cocoa powder
2 cups Cool Whip or 1 cup fresh whipping cream, whipped with a little vanilla extract
Prep:
In a large bowl, whisk ½ cup Kahlua and cream cheese until well combined. Whisk in pudding until the mixture thickens. In a small bowl, combine chocolate chips and cocoa powder, set aside.
In bottom of an 8-inch square pan, spread ¾ cup of pudding mixture in the pan. Top with 12 lady finger slices, cut side up. Sprinkle remaining 3 tablespoons of Kahlua over the lady fingers, along with one-third of the chocolate mixture. Repeat the layer. Cover the top with whipped cream or whipped topping and sprinkle remaining chocolate mixture over the top. Keep chilled until ready to serve.
Rum Balls
Rum Balls are the perfect quick and easy no-bake treat to throw together for a gathering or special occasion.
Ingredients:
2 cups powdered sugar
¼ cup baking cocoa
1 12-ounce package vanilla wafers, finely crushed
1 cup walnuts, finely chopped
½ cup light corn syrup
¼ cup rum
Additional powdered sugar or cocoa
Prep:
In a large bowl, mix powdered sugar and cocoa until blended. Add crushed wafers and walnuts, tossing to combine. In another bowl, mix corn syrup and rum. Stir into wafer mixture. Using your hands, shape into 1-inch balls and roll in additional powdered sugar or cocoa. Store in an airtight container.