The Salida Regional Library staff are organizing our Youtube channel to bring the community easy access to prerecorded storytimes, virtual programs, archival photo slideshows and tutorials.
One recent tutorial we produced was a how-to for accessing our Morningstar Library Edition database – a fund investor’s “best friend.”
The short video tutorial has local expert Richard Loth walk us through the basics of Morningstar.
Richard had this to say about the Morningstar product and investing, “More people invest in mutual funds than any other investment product.
“As practiced by the vast majority of individual investors, investing, for them, means investing in mutual funds. However, while mutual funds are a relatively simple investing vehicle, multiple academic and professional studies have shown that the so-called average investor has a relatively low level of investment literacy.
“This circumstance is problematic when it comes to fund investors making informed investment decisions.”
Recognizing that this is a societal problem, more than 1,500 public libraries in the United States, including the Salida Regional Library, have subscriptions to the database.
The resource is made available, remotely and free of charge, through a subscriber library’s membership, using your library card number. Log on to https://www.salidalibrary.org/research-learning/ to access Morningstar.
This is a brief overview of how four Morningstar informational tools in the MLE database can be used to help fund investors make informed investment decisions:
Morningstar 500 Watch-List is found by clicking on the “newsletters” tab on the MLE’s home page. Apart from its valuable commentaries, articles and assorted reports, newsletter dedicates a special section, 23 pages, to evaluating the investment qualities of 500 mutual funds in 19 investment style categories.
Morningstar Analyst Rating – this report covers an analyst opinion on a fund’s performance, risk, costs, portfolio, management and parent company. Extensive supplemental data, which provides additional insights into each of these topics is provided.
Morningstar’s Continuing Education – click on the “articles and videos” tab on the MLE home page to get everything that Morningstar is writing about in all the investment products it covers.
There are two approaches to using a Morningstar Analyst rating report – a long form is a substantive take and a short-form for a quick take.
These are discussed in the MLE instructional video on Salida Regional Library’s YouTube channel.
As previously stated, if fund investors avail themselves of this treasure trove of mutual fund investing tools, they will certainly improve the likelihood of minimizing mistakes and maximizing opportunities.”
Other databases available through our Salida Regional Library website that are available in-house or at home include:
Britannica online, EBSCO Research Databases (which consists of Academic Search, Novelist, Newspaper Source, Business Source, Legal Information Reference Center, Science Reference Center, Auto Repair Source, Small Engine Repair, Consumer Health Complete, and Psychology), Heritage Quest, Mango Languages, NuWav Legal documents, and Universal Class.
Databases available in-house only are Ancestry and Colorado Grants Guide.
What are you waiting for? Get started with continued learning today! Our staff is here to help you find the resources you need.
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.