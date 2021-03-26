“You should start a style column, Dad” she said. “Call it Sixteen at Sixty.” I gathered her comment was in reference to the hoodie I wore at the time, depicting Sasquatch with a fishing rod and a six-pack heading for the hills, the caption reading “Gone Social Distancing.”
Becoming a father for the first time while knocking on the door of forty, I made a silent commitment to keep myself sufficiently young in mind and body to be able to enjoy cultural exchanges and outdoor activities with my kids when they reached their teens and twenties, and hopefully, beyond.
Conventional wisdom posits the older we get, the more set in our ways — what we think, how we act, and dress — we become. While this may be true for some, for others the opposite can be said.
To this day I cringe at many of the black-and-white opinions of my youth. The advancing of the years has thankfully seen many of these morph into uncertain, ever-shifting shades of grey. If made into a movie, the story of this journey could be titled “From Never to Never Say Never.”
Minds as diverse and illustrious as Socrates and Einstein came to the realization that the more they learned, the more they realized that in actuality they really knew ever less.
The answer to one question posed multiple more. Call it the Wisdom Paradox. Never was anything more wasted or tragic than a closed mind. Or, indeed, a closed wardrobe.
Not accepting, or conforming to, stereotypes is one way of staying young, mentally if not physically. Acknowledging the other person could be right does not presuppose having to admit you are automatically wrong. The earth could be flat. That satellite could have started following me around ever since I got vaccinated. It might be possible to have a nationally funded health care system without having a red star tattooed to your forehead. And so on.
All of which may seem far removed from sixty-year-olds wearing Sasquatch sweatshirts but, like anything in nature, fossick deep enough and long enough, and you’ll find a connection.
How we dress is but one expression of how we perceive ourselves, our beliefs and our identity as both individuals and as participants in a larger collective. Not only does our sense and style of dress express our individuality, but also reflects our insecurities, our need to belong, to conform, or conversely, to stand out.
Avoiding wearing tan loafers with velcro fasteners, polyester slacks, or socks with sandals and shorts, is for me an expression of staying younger in both appearance and outlook.
Or so I explained to her. Just because my Skechers have a strip of red piping around the sole does not mean I’m trying to pass myself off as a teenage skateboarder, I countered.
So while my body gradually surrenders to the ravages of time and gravity, I try not to let my mindset follow suit.
“Sure Dad,” she smirked. “Just don’t ever wear cargo pants, or New Balance shoes, or socks and sandals. Please.”