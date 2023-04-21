For a time one could have been forgiven for thinking that dinosaurs once more ruled the earth. A tyrannosaurus skied through trees in marginal control, ducking and weaving among the low-hanging branches. A couple of stegosaurs stood quietly in the lift line, daintily setting their tails to one side as their turn came to sit on the chair, while another species of dinosaur in the form of Hugh Hefner adjusted his bathrobe to maintain a sense of decorum in the swirling breeze.
Butterflies of all sizes, colors and descriptions flitted here and there across the mountain, and a pair of cows glided gracefully on a groomer. In a scene I wish could be expunged from memory, a Speedo-clad snowboarder hit a kicker in front of an expectant crowd, only to botch the landing and subject those assembled to an out-of-season full moon.
“I love your skirt,” said a woman standing behind me. “That color really suits you.” I blushed at the compliment, the sparkly pink number being one of my go-to outfits for such occasions. “Just a little something I threw on,” I replied, thinking of the half hour I’d agonized over whether to run with this or the sparkly silver number.
Despite the sun not yet having crossed the yardarm, multiple parties were already in full swing throughout the parking lot. Grill smoke rose and wafted, the airwaves pulsed with dance music from competing sound systems, and a mood as bright and welcoming as the spring day held the mountain in its embrace.
In no hurry to hit the slopes ourselves, we sat in a circle of camp chairs and reflected on the season just past, of days of bone-chilling cold when two runs were the most one could stand before retreating to the warmth and sanctuary of the lodge, of mountaintops shrouded in cloud and tree runs packed deep with wind-blown powder, the only sound the soft hiss of board floating on pillows of snow, of fleeting exchanges with strangers on the chair lift, of long shadows of deep blue and indigo cast by a low sun across canvases of brilliant white, of frigid morning skins while dawn’s first stirring smudged the sky, and of the Continental Divide under a full moon, deciphering stars and life and the lights of distant towns.
After an hour we stirred from our seats – you can’t call it a day of skiing unless you do at least one run. Beneath the chair lift, Bud Man danced and shimmied his way down a bump run. With the set of her jaw obvious even from a distance, a diminutive girl made her way determinedly through a steep minefield of moguls, one turn at a time, her mother off to the side, watchful.
On top of the mountain I thought of how, soon, the landscape would change, snow giving way to green and wildflowers and the chatter of bird and animal life, the days long and hot, then soon after to be mantled in white once more. Another season under the belt, another on the way, another closing day in the books.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.