Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

For a time one could have been forgiven for thinking that dinosaurs once more ruled the earth. A tyrannosaurus skied through trees in marginal control, ducking and weaving among the low-hanging branches. A couple of stegosaurs stood quietly in the lift line, daintily setting their tails to one side as their turn came to sit on the chair, while another species of dinosaur in the form of Hugh Hefner adjusted his bathrobe to maintain a sense of decorum in the swirling breeze.

Butterflies of all sizes, colors and descriptions flitted here and there across the mountain, and a pair of cows glided gracefully on a groomer. In a scene I wish could be expunged from memory, a Speedo-clad snowboarder hit a kicker in front of an expectant crowd, only to botch the landing and subject those assembled to an out-of-season full moon.