by Denise Goetz
Special to The Mail
Cooking during the summer always presents a challenge for Paul and me. We prefer to eat our bigger meal at lunch, which sometimes leaves us eating less than healthy fast food at dinner because Paul has to get back to the newspaper pretty quickly.
Thank goodness for the slow cooker. Not only can you prepare a healthy meal with little effort, but the slow cooker also doesn’t heat up the house and nothing beats coming home to the smell of cooking food.
I love to prepare Southern-inspired dishes in part because Paul rarely gets to eat them, and the food is something you don’t usually find in local eating establishments.
Nashville Hot Chicken
Nashville Hot Chicken is sweet and spicy, and it is HOT. If you are not a fan of heat, I would not make this recipe. This slow cooker version is adapted from the original Hattie B’s hot chicken recipe in Nashville, Tennessee.
Serve the chicken on slider buns with pickles and ranch dressing.
Ingredients:
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2 to 4 tablespoons cayenne pepper; start with 1 or 2 tablespoons and add more after taste testing
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon chili powder
¼ cup butter, melted
¾ cup chicken broth
1 or 2 dashes Chipotle-flavored Tabasco Sauce
Slider buns
Ranch dressing
Dill pickle slices
Prep:
Place chicken in a 6-quart slow cooker. Whisk together remaining ingredients and pour over chicken. Cover and cook on low 4 to 6 hours. Remove chicken from the slow cooker and place on a cutting board. Shred the meat with two forks. Return to slow cooker and stir until all the chicken is moistened by the juices. Serve on buns with pickles and a drizzle of ranch dressing.
Slow Cooker
Jambalaya
Jambalaya shouldn’t be served just during Mardi Gras, and this Slow Cooker Jambalaya is tasty and easy enough to serve anytime.
Ingredients:
1 medium white onion, diced
3 celery stalks, diced
1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced
3 garlic cloves, diced
1 pound smoked sausage, cut into ¼-inch slices
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces
1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained
1 tablespoon dried oregano
2 bay leaves
1 to 2 tablespoons Creole seasoning
1 pound large shrimp, shells on and thawed
1 cup long grain white rice
½ teaspoon each salt and pepper
Fresh parsley, chopped for garnish
Prep:
Add onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, sausage, chicken, tomatoes, oregano, bay leaves and Creole seasoning together in 6-quart or larger slow cooker. Stir together until well mixed. Cook on high 4 to 5 hours. Once veggies are very tender and chicken is cooked through enough to pull apart easily you are ready to add the shrimp.
I rarely leave shells on shrimp, but they do impart a lot of flavor in this dish. Use kitchen shears to cut up the backs, which will make it easier to peel the shrimp when you are eating them. Stir in shrimp and cook on high for another 30 to 45 minutes or until shrimp are cooked through.
While shrimp are cooking, prepare rice according to package directions. When done, cover and set rice aside until ready to serve. Remove bay leaves from jambalaya. Taste and add salt and pepper as desired. Garnish with parsley. You can add the rice to the jambalaya or serve jambalaya over cooked rice in a bowl
Slow Cooker
Meatloaf
This Slow Cooker Meatloaf is not Southern inspired but is one of Paul’s favorite dishes. It is so moist and melt-in-your-mouth that you may never bake a meatloaf in the oven again.
Ingredients:
2 large eggs
¾ cup milk; 2 percent or whole milk is the best
2/3 cup seasoned bread crumbs; I love Panko the most
2 teaspoons dried minced onion
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon rubbed sage
1½ pounds ground beef
¼ cup ketchup
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground mustard
½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Prep:
Cut two 25x3-inch strips of aluminum foil, crisscrossing them so they resemble an X. Place strips on the bottom and up the sides of a 5-quart slow cooker and coat with cooking spray.
Combine the first 6 ingredients. Pour over the ground beef and mix thoroughly. Shape into a round loaf. Place in center of aluminum foil in the slow cooker. Cook, covered, on low 5 to 6 hours or until a thermometer reads 160 degrees.
In a small bowl, whisk together ketchup, brown sugar, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Spoon over meatloaf and cook until heated through, about 15 minutes longer. Using the foil strips as handles, remove meat to a platter and let stand 10 to 15 minutes before slicing.