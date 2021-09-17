The Urban Dictionary defines “gaper” as a skier or snowboarder who stands out from the crowd by being deficient in skill, etiquette and sartorial taste.
Having originated on the ski slopes, this moniker has now found its way onto rivers as well, given the explosion in the demographic of people with access to how-to YouTube videos and a spare 10 grand lying around to spend on watercraft and accessories. Let this column stand as a “How Not to Stand Out as a Gaper Guide” to those who may be concerned they are creating something of an unwanted spectacle on a crowded river near you.
The first mistake most newbies make is taking pride in the appearance of their brand-new watercraft. Doubtless the salesperson at the shop was full of good advice on caring for your investment, keeping it stored away from damaging UV rays, cleaning and treating it after each use … don’t.
Nothing screams “Gaper!” louder than a shiny new raft on a shiny new trailer. Any self-respecting boater knows the key to looking cool on the river is to float it on something resembling a well-traveled, rusted garbage scow. Instead of hosing your boat down and housing it in the garage between uses, take it to the nearest open field, especially after a heavy rain, and drag it around behind your truck for a few laps without a trailer. If it flips upside down and bends the oarlocks and a couple of frame parts, all the better. Nothing says “Cooler Than You” louder than a plethora of duct tape and Hypalon patches.
So, you’ve dragged the raft behind your truck for a couple of miles, scuffed things up and slapped on a couple of patches. Now it’s time to hit the river.
Anthropologists tell us that in the days of our cave-dwelling ancestors, one’s ability to hunt and provide determined one’s attractiveness to a prospective mate. So too it is with backing trailers. Jackknifing into the nearest Prius on the boat ramp is not the way to announce your arrival as king or queen of the gene pool. Conversely, there is little sexier out there in the world than a well-backed trailer, not to mention trailer backer. Sadly, there is no shortcut for learning this skill short of taking out a few Priuses until you figure it out.
Trailer backed to the water’s edge without innocent casualties, you step from your vehicle dressed in the latest figure-hugging outdoor wear from Prana or Athleta. Wrong! This is where closer observation of your average raft or fishing guide pays off. Ask yourself: When did those shorts last see the inside of a washing machine? Is it just my imagination or is that sun shirt held together by the stains rather than stitching?
Just as the skill of a surgeon of old was measured not by the survival rate of his patients but by the amount of stale blood and entrails on his operating coat, so too is the skill of a boater largely determined by the size and variety of the cloud of flying insects hovering about their personage. This is how fishing guides in particular are savvy to what insects are hatching at any given time. So remember to drag that river wear around behind the raft while you are at it.
OK. So, you’re at the water’s edge, you’ve stepped from your vehicle and any mothers within the vicinity have gathered their children and run for the nearest exit. You remember to secure your raft to terra firma, set the shuttle, and now you’re ready to hit the river, and along with it, likely every rock and obstacle in sight.
Much like backing a trailer, there is no shortcut to learning to navigate an obstacle-laden river except getting out there and flailing. But this is where beer comes into play. Everyone gets stuck on rocks. The key to looking cool is making it look like you meant to. Every time you get stuck on a rock in view of the public, crack a beer and project the impression you meant to high side on the only boulder in the river, 50 feet off course from the main channel. Granted, some days this can lead to inebriation while you are still in sight of the boat ramp, but hey ho, you came here for a good time, right?
One last piece of advice. When you finally get to the takeout, the boat ramp is for the immediate loading and unloading of boats and equipment. It is not a parking spot for you to sit down by the river for a half hour exchanging stories about how great your run was through Rapid X or how many fish you caught, while others wait their turn to access the ramp. This is the real sign of a gaper. Load up, move out and do your back-slapping elsewhere.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.