Officials must be wary of issue involvement
Salidan Vince Phillips makes a point regarding the propriety of a sign promoting passage of the Salida Bottling question on the Nov. 8 ballot.
State statutes are clear on use of public funds or property to influence passage or defeat of any political issue or question.
During the recent election, a sign on the West First Street parking lot leased to the city urged passage of 2D, the Salida Bottling proposal. While the city does not own the property, the lot is under lease to the city and therefore under city control.
City officials may not have paid for the sign or placed it on the lot, but by allowing the sign on property it leases, the city was in violation of the state’s Fair Campaign Practices Act.
Mr. Phillips also noted that advertising supporting 2D also stated that the project was endorsed by Salida Mayor Dan Shore. The FCPA stipulates that government officials, whether elected or staff, cannot in their official capacity publicly support or oppose an issue or question.
The mayor did not place the ads or pay for them. But he did allow his name and his official position to be used for a political purpose.
The reason behind the campaign act’s restrictions is to prevent public funds and property from being used in support of or opposition to a political question or issue.
Going forward, the message to city and other government officials who may have a role in future political issues or questions is to be aware of campaign laws and wary of their potential direct or indirect involvement.
Monarch right on cue
It’s December and right on cue, Monarch Mountain opened for the 2022-23 season.
At opening Monarch is reporting 18 inches of base and a total of 38 inches for the season.
While the snow total might be minimal, what’s important is Monarch is open for, first of all, skiers and boarders who for seven-plus months have been biding time since the area’s April closing.
Beyond recreation, Monarch employs some 375 staff members during the ski season and 50-60 year-round. The opening means paychecks for Monarch crew members who in many instances depend on the area for their income through late fall and winter. If the area’s not open ... no income.
As important as Monarch’s opening is to its employees, the area’s economic impact goes deeper and broader across the county and valley. Convenience stores, lodging businesses and restaurants among many others depend on the bump in traffic Monarch’s opening brings.
This impact in turn translates to sales tax revenues for local governments and crucial services – including emergency responders – these entities provide for local residents and visitors.
All this goes back to Monarch’s opening, which, of course, is based on and depends on the area getting sufficient snow to open, even on a limited basis. And speaking of, the forecast for Monarch Pass calls for snow starting Thursday and continuing through today with snow showers and potentially more snow through most of the week ahead.
This adds up to good news for skiers and boarders, for Monarch and its employees and for the greater Upper Arkansas.
Adding good cheer
Thanks to the Brandon family for their musical efforts at the Salida Community Center Thanksgiving Day dinner. The holiday selections added a measure of good cheer to a festive day.
— MJB