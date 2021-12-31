Making a difference: Medical services grow
Looking back at events and happenings in Chaffee County the past 12 months that will make a difference in future years, new facilities at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center campus lead the way.
In 2021, Rocky Mountain Eye Center moved into a new building, the latest in a series of new facilities to open on the hospital campus northwest of Salida. In addition, construction is well underway on Solvista Health’s new building, which will open in the coming year.
The two new structures mark the continued growth of medical services in Salida and the county. Counting Solvista and the eye center, the medical center campus features eight buildings: the main hospital, completed in 2008; the Outpatient Pavilion; REACH Air Medical Services; First Street Family Health; Wentz Foot and Ankle Clinic building; and Salida Dermatology.
“Regional medical center” is an apt description for the complex, providing a significant array of patient services, one of the largest for any rural community in the West.
Combined, the medical facilities add up to the largest employer in the region with an economic impact that cannot be underestimated.
HRRMC Buena Vista Health Center: In late January, the medical center completed work on its first phase, a 10,000-square-foot expansion that features a walk-in clinic and includes expanded cardiac rehab, imaging and lab with Solvista services on premises as well. The center provides a variety of medical services for the county’s northern area. HRRMC also provides medical services through clinics in Saguache and Westcliffe, giving additional meaning to “regional.”
Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaffee County: The club moved into new quarters in the former Exerflex building in Salida. The new home provides a “go-to” place for kids for years to come for STEM, recreation and fitness programs, among others, all in a safe, friendly environment.
Salida Ridge: Construction started in summer on a $13 million, 48-unit apartment complex of one-, two- and three-bedroom units to rent for 30 to 60 percent of area median income. The Harder-Diesslin Development Group project will be developed through Commonwealth Development of Portland, Oregon, a low-income housing tax credit developer, with an assist from the City of Salida.
Fading West: The manufactured home builder just south of Buena Vista is rolling out its first homes, to be located at The Farm. The company recently completed work on its 110,000-square-foot building just south of BV, which will feature 16 work stations and employ about 100. Fading West builds homes and develops projects or works with developers to locate homes on site. The combination results in substantially lower housing costs, which will help meet the valley’s housing crunch.
Redistricting changes: As a result of the 2020 census, Chaffee County moves to the 7th Congressional District with Lake, Park, Teller, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson counties; new state House District 13 with Park, Lake, Summit, Grand and Jackson counties; and state Senate District 4 with Fremont, Custer, Lake, Park and Teller and portions of Jefferson and Douglas counties.
Recycling changes: Angel of Shavano Recycling ceased operations in spring with the result that those who wish to recycle glass, paper and plastics, etc., must now pay to do so.
Salida Skate Park: In August skateboarders, bikers, skaters and scooters all helped dedicate the city’s new 14,000-square-foot skate park at Centennial Park featuring a 10-foot deep bowl. The park will provide outdoor recreation for a wide range of users for years into the future.
— MJB