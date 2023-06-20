Our good health is important – be it physical or mental or a combination of the two. There is help for both and it’s covered with fur or hide or feathers or whatever. 

Pets are so important to us in many ways, and one way they can help with stabilizing or improving our mental health is their nonjudgmental presence in our everyday routines. Dogs in particular like routines and can help us establish one simply by taking care of them – brushing them, feeding them, walking them, playing with them. Other pets can also help since they also need most of those things.