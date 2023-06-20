Our good health is important – be it physical or mental or a combination of the two. There is help for both and it’s covered with fur or hide or feathers or whatever.
Pets are so important to us in many ways, and one way they can help with stabilizing or improving our mental health is their nonjudgmental presence in our everyday routines. Dogs in particular like routines and can help us establish one simply by taking care of them – brushing them, feeding them, walking them, playing with them. Other pets can also help since they also need most of those things.
Just walking in the door and being greeted as if you’ve been gone forever can lift our spirits and make us feel much less negative. It’s trite to use the word unconditional, but that is what pets provide – unconditional love and companionship. Many folks live alone or have few relatives or simply do not have the social skills to strike up new friendships, and here is where a pet you need to care for and focus on its needs can bring you out of a depressive time.
The following is a concise list of how animals can help with our mental health:
Decrease level of the stress-related hormone cortisol.
Increase feelings of social support.
Emotional support animals can help by being a calm presence, diverting negative thoughts, helping establish routines, improving social interactions (trading stories of your pet is always popular), reducing feelings of isolation and providing companionship.
A particularly relevant story is presented by Dr. Kwane Stewart in his new book, “What it Takes to Save a Life: A Veterinarian’s Quest for Healing and Hope.” What sets this book apart from other books explaining how pets help our mental state?
This book is Stewart’s own journey to wellness from a very low point in his life. He started to treat pets of the unhoused in San Diego. He calls this practice Project Street Vet and talks with the people who need help with their pets. One story he relates is meeting “one of the greatest animal lovers I have ever encountered.” The gentleman has PTSD and lives in a trailer park with his wife and six animals. And in the man’s own words, “Have you ever had a crappy day and then your dog crawls up into your lap and settles down and says, ‘It’s you and me, Pappa; to hell with the rest of the world’?” (Source: The Wildest site online.) Thanks to Dr. Stewart’s GoFundMe site, he’s able to help those who don’t have the financial means to pay for veterinary services for their beloved pets.
So, if a therapist or doctor orders us to “get a dog,” we can rest assured a dog, a cat, a horse, a gerbil and other animals will certainly benefit our overall health. For myself, I know taking my two dogs for walks in the woods helps me see life in a better way during difficult times. The dogs love their off-leash time and need the exercise, and so do I.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer columnist.