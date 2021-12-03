I waited until the sun was close to its zenith then, keeping to a rough game trail high above the stream, hiked down into the canyon proper. My hope was to find a stretch of stream where the constant gradient of tumbling white water transitioned to more of a pool-drop scenario, providing an opportunity for slower, fish-friendly holding water.
I doubted many, if any, anglers would have gone to the effort to explore the inner reaches of the canyon, and who knew what rewards there waited for someone willing to put in the effort.
After a half-mile of scrambling, the fires of enthusiasm and optimism began to wane. The gradient of the stream remained constant, while the deeper I penetrated into the canyon the more it narrowed, the less the sunlight reached the water below, and deadfall crisscrossed bank to bank with increasing regularity, inhibiting access to the water.
A further hundred yards downstream the canyon turned sharply to the east. Once there, if I could see no respite, or hint of holding water, I’d wave the white flag and return to whence I’d come.
Beyond the bend in the canyon more of the same appeared, the profusion of deadfall doubtless exacerbated by 90 percent of the pines having fallen victim to pine beetle. I sat on a boulder and ate cheese and crackers while a red-tailed hawk hovered high overhead in the thermals.
I wished for the hawk’s point of view rather than my limited, earth-bound perspective, to know with certainty that, just beyond the next bend, angling nirvana did not lie in wait. How many times in life do we turn away from an endeavor, discouraged, just short of our goal?
It’s only fishing, I told myself, not prospecting for gold or seeking the cure for cancer. Snack finished, I returned up-canyon then, just as the walls began to open to the bottomland beyond, descended to the stream. Although still flowing relatively swiftly, the structure of the stream bed offered some promise of holding water.
I spotted the tail of a fish intermittently swaying in the current as it held in the vee of a deeper trench. I fished to it for several minutes, multiple drifts right over the top of it without success, until a change in the light allowed me to correctly identify it as a patch of weed snagged on a stick rather than a hoped-for brookie.
The terrain widened and the gradient of the stream lessened, the stream bed more silted as a result of a blown-out beaver dam just upstream. I continued to fish more in hope than certainty, and by the time I returned to my truck late afternoon, the day had been one of fruitless endeavor, at least from an angling perspective.
My feet and ankles ached from walking across so much unstable, sloping ground. My shoulders smoldered gently from the chafe of my pack, and my lower back gently flared its now-traditional end-of-day protest. For such times are margaritas invented, I mused, looking forward to camp, cooler and comfy chair.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.