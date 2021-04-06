While the current real estate market makes it a great time to be a seller, before listing your home for sale it is necessary to take time to consider what happens when you as the seller become a buyer.
Being a seller in a time of high demand and scarce inventory means it is easy to get blinded by the dollar signs. Yet, before cashing in on all that appreciation, take the time to consider: what will you do when your home sells, and you become the buyer? Selling is the easy part, finding a replacement home sometimes not so.
When a home goes under contract in Colorado, the buyer holds the lion’s share of the control in how the sale proceeds.
Buyers have numerous opportunities throughout the process to terminate the contract without penalty should they so decide, at their sole and subjective discretion.
Title concerns, survey, inspection, appraisal and finance details are all stages at which, if the buyer does not feel comfortable to proceed, they can back out of the contract.
Not so the seller. Unless the buyer in some way violates the terms of the contract, the seller has little, if any recourse, to change their mind once they sign the offer.
If a better offer comes along, or the seller suddenly realizes that they cannot find a replacement property to move in to, they are still legally committed to selling their home.
The relevant provision in the contract is called specific performance. Should a seller change their mind and try to disrupt the contract through non-cooperation, for example, the buyer has the right to enforce specific performance, that is, forcing the seller to perform the terms of the contract.
Failure to do so will likely lead to a costly legal battle, with the courts consistently finding in favor of the buyer, resulting not only in the forced sale of the home, but also being liable for any court costs associated with the legal proceedings.
So, what does a prospective seller do?
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure as the saying goes, and so too does a little planning and forethought go a long way to ensuring a smooth transition from one home to the next.
This is where the expertise and market knowledge of a local Realtor comes in to play.
Knowing what homes are currently on the market or about to be listed, realistic values, timelines for selling and allowing for extended closings in the contract are all ways sellers and agents can work together to ensure homelessness and costly legal battles do not accompany the home selling process.