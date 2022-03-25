Not the time for free world to lean on solar panels, wind turbines
Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine is now a month on with Russian troops making slow if any headway against a valiant resistance being put up by Ukrainian militias and volunteers.
While President Joe Biden traveled to Europe to bolster NATO countries’ resistance, to maintain unity against the aggressor, Western Europe continues to fund the Putin-Russia war by purchasing Russian natural gas.
It’s time, or make that past time, for the U.S. and NATO to look to other sources for natural gas for heating European homes and businesses and generating power.
That energy is readily available right here in the oil and gas fields of this country – from Wyoming to Texas to Pennsylvania – and can be shipped to Europe to supply NATO energy needs, if not in full at least in part.
Making an announcement at his European meeting that America was ramping up its oil and gas production to thwart the Russian attack would drum up the morale of Ukrainians and NATO nations, who have to be looking over their shoulders at the threat coming from the east.
Such a statement would also show that the president and the U.S. are still the leaders of the free world and are not afraid to lead.
Fossil fuel critics say now is the time to turn to alternative energy sources, but solar panels and wind turbines cannot be developed and deployed quickly enough to meet Europe’s current energy needs, to counter the Russian bear. And further, tanks don’t operate as hybrids, or much less on electrical power. E-v-tanks are not yet an option.
Ironically, given the war in Ukraine, opening up U.S. oil and gas production would better protect the world’s environment because of extraction regulations in place in this country, regulations that simply don’t exist among other oil and gas exporters, including Russia, Venezuela and other bad actors.
The Ukraine war shows no signs of ending anytime soon. Opening up U.S. oil and gas spigots would send a message to President Putin that Europe will not finance his aggression, which would help bring an end to the bloodshed.
Support ‘Dark Skies’ in street light change
At Salida’s March 14 work session, city officials received information on upgrading city streetlights with solar-powered lamps.
Also at the meeting, officials heard comments from Dani Robin with the Sangre de Cristo Dark Skies Initiative.
The group is working to establish a dark sky area from the county south to the New Mexico border, which would be one of the largest if not the largest dark sky area in the country.
Ms. Robin said that while city codes met some Dark Skies criteria, other regulations could be added to become fully compliant with the initiative’s municipal standards.
In beginning to change out its street lamps, Salida is looking to solar to reduce the city’s energy footprint. At the same time the city has an opportunity to reduce the light pollution emanating from its streetlights at what appears to be minimal additional cost.
Incorporating light guards to its hundreds of street lamps and updating its building codes at the same time make good sense and would serve as an example for area residents and businesses to act to similarly reduce community light pollution.
— MJB