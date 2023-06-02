“I’m Bill,” he said, taking my extended hand and drawing me to within inches of his face. He surveyed me through glasses thick as Coke bottles. “You’ll have to help me out – I don’t see so good.”
“And I’m Fred,” said the other. “You’ll have to yell in my right ear – I’m deaf in my left.”
They stood in the shop clutching rods and rain slickers older than the Flood. Inwardly I groaned. Float fishing the Ark is challenging at the best of times, let alone with the aged, blind and infirm to cater to.
The next two days promised to be long and arduous.
“We only want to fish dry flies,” added Bill. Of course, I thought, cursing the fates.
We talked as we drove to the put-in.
“We both served in the 8th Air Force in World War II,” said Fred. One lived on the East Coast, the other West. “Each year we get together and go fish somewhere new.”
My interest piqued. My father had served in the New Zealand Air Force, in World War II also. I decided after what they had been through in their youth, the least I could do was try my hardest to get them into fish.
“I’ll do my best with the dry flies,” I assured, “but caddis can be a fickle mistress. They haven’t really kicked off yet.” Like the weather, springtime fishing went hand in hand with the unpredictable.
Bill sat up front of the raft where I could keep an eye on him. Legally blind, he suffered tunnel vision. If the fly landed exactly where he was looking, fine; if not, I’d need to be his eyes – telling him when to pick up and recast, when to mend, when to let out more line, when to set. I decided we’d fish the left bank all day. That way, Fred’s good ear would be turned my way.
The first day we struggled to catch fish – evidently they had not been reading from the same books I had. Nevertheless, as company Bill and Fred were great fun. Having fished together for decades, they kept me entertained with stories of adventures past, yet at the end of the day I could tell they were a little disappointed. We’d caught an occasional fish here and there, no rhyme or reason, none on dry flies.
“Hopefully tomorrow will be better,” they said as we parted company.
Next day I decided to float them way downriver, no logic to the call, just a thought that it couldn’t be any slower down there than closer to town. Right from the outset we started catching fish on dry flies. Most times I’d have to call the strikes to Fred as he was generally clueless as to where his fly landed. Bill sat up the back of the boat chuckling quietly to himself. By the end of the day they were two tired and happy 80-somethings.
Back at the shop I gave them my card.
“Fellas, I’ve had a great time these last couple of days. I like how you don’t let infirmity stand in your way. If you ever decide to come on back, I’d love to float with you.”
“Oh, no,” Fred shook his head emphatically. “We won’t be coming back. We take it year by year, but if we’re still upright next year, we’ll go somewhere new. We never fish the same river twice.”
“That’s right,” chimed Bill. “At our age, we don’t even buy green bananas.”
With that they climbed in their rental car and headed down the highway, bravely toward the great unknown.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.