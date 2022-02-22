by Susan Matthews
Salida Regional Library
We want to make sure the community knows we still have N95 masks to give out. I know the rollout throughout the state was less than ideal, but I feel once we received the masks we were able to give the community what they needed. If at any time you came by for masks but we were out, please come back and see us.
Beyond masks, the state has now asked libraries to help with the dissemination of COVID at-home tests. We now have these tests available for community members to pick up. The state has asked us to hand out up to two boxes per person, equaling four tests. I am sure you can do the math, but that means there are two tests per box. We received 400 kits and will be offering them to the public until they are gone.
Per the state’s communication, we do expect a second shipment to come in two more weeks. You will always be able to find updated information on our website and social media outlets.
What else is happening at the library? We are busy offering multiple programs, all of which you can get information on through our website or by coming in and grabbing a flyer. We are working on various collaborations throughout the community and have even started preparing for summer opportunities.
If you are looking for suggestions, remember we have displays of staff member picks that vary greatly. Find the staff member who shares your reading adventure. We also have great monthly displays next to the circulation counter in our audiobook area. For February, we have been highlighting Black History Month.
And, as always, if you have a suggestion for an e-book or audiobook you would like to see in the library offerings, send me an email at smatthews@salidalibrary.org and I will see what I can do.
Or, check out some of our new titles:
Adults
“Redwood and Wildfire” by Andrea Hairston.
“Civil Rights Queen: Constance Bohr Motley and the Struggle for Equality” by Tomiko Brown-Nagin.
“Marion Lane and the Deadly Rose” by TA Willberg.
“My Money My Way” by Kumiko Lee.
“What the Fireflies Knew” by Kai Harris.
Young Adults
“I Must Betray You” by Ruta Sepetys.
“Midnight Horizon” by Daniel Jose Older.
“Fall of the Argosi” by Sebastian De Castell.
“Cold the Night, Fast the Wolves” by Meg Long.
Kids
“African Town” by Charles Waters.
“Friends Are Friends Forever” by Dan Liu.
“Five Worlds” (graphic novel) by Mark Siegel.
“Honest June” by Tina Wells.
Happy reading!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.