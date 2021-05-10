I was trying to figure out what to write about this week while watering my strawberries, lettuce, spinach and carrots Sunday and struggling against the bone-chilling wind. I truly cannot remember a colder May.
Despite the bitter wind, the strawberries are looking great, as are the raspberries. The tulips have bloomed, the rest of the bulbs are ready to put on a display, the other veggies are just starting to peek out of the soil, but I am fairly sure the cold nights killed my thunbergia.
Now I know Salida legend has it that you never plant before the snow is off Methodist Mountain, but the early warm days got me excited, and now my favorite flowering plant is paying the price.
Anyway, I was going to share some barbecue recipes, but while my fingers were thawing enough to type I started to think about baking. Baking and cold days go together like peanut butter and jelly. So, I dusted off my recipe box and came up with the following recipes. I will do the barbecue in a week or two.
My cherry bush, the inspiration for this first recipe, is just beginning to leaf out and actually has a couple of blooms.
Cherry Clafoutis
Although it is too early for fresh cherries, frozen will do fine. Cherry Clafoutis is quick and easy to prepare and perfect for a weeknight dessert.
Ingredients:
Butter for greasing the pan
¾ pound sweet cherries, pitted and halved
3 tablespoons dark rum or cherry brandy
¼ cup all-purpose flour
½ sugar, plus extra for dusting
¼ teaspoon salt
3 large eggs, at room temperature
1 cup heavy whipping cream
Prep:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 13x9 baking dish with butter and dust with sugar. Tap out any excess. In a small bowl, mix cherries and rum or brandy. Set aside.
In another bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar and salt. Add the eggs and whisk until the batter is smooth. Slowly pour in the cream, whisking constantly. Stir in the cherry mixture until just blended. Don’t over mix. Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish.
Bake until puffed and golden, 33 to 35 minutes. If served hot it will still be puffy. If you allow the clafoutis to cool first it will deflate but will still be every bit as delicious.
Paul’s Favorite Gingerbread
Paul’s Favorite Gingerbread is the ultimate cold weather dessert and is easy to prepare. A dusting of powdered sugar is all this spicy cake needs, but you can serve it with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or vanilla bean ice cream to dress it up.
Ingredients:
12/3 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting
¾ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
1½ teaspoons ground ginger
1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons butter, at room temperature, plus extra for greasing the pan
½ cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
2 eggs, at room temperature
1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
½ cup light molasses
½ cup warm water
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-inch square cake pan and dust with flour. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt until well blended. Set aside.
In another medium bowl, beat the butter and brown sugar on medium speed until blended and fluffy. Add the eggs one a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in the orange zest. Continue beating on low while slowly adding the molasses. Sprinkle the flour over this egg mixture and stir until just incorporated. Over mixing will cause the gingerbread to be stiff. Add water and stir until blended. Spread evenly in prepared pan and bake until the gingerbread is puffed, and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack before dusting with powdered sugar, if using, and cutting into squares.
Chocolate Pots
de Creme
Chocolate Pots de Creme is a decadent chocolate dessert that isn’t too heavy and won’t totally wipe out all the hard work you did at the gym. This small dessert packs a chocolate wallop and will make your guests think you’ve been taking cooking classes.
Ingredients:
11/3 cups heavy cream
11/3 cups whole milk, lesser fat milks really don’t work well with this dessert
6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
1 tablespoon instant espresso or coffee powder
6 large egg yolks
½ cup sugar
Prep:
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Have six ramekins, 6 ounce or ¾ cup, and a shallow roasting pan ready to go.
In a saucepan over medium low heat, combine the cream, milk, chopped chocolate and espresso powder. Cook, whisking frequently, until the chocolate is melted and the liquid is hot. Do not let this come to a boil. Remove from heat.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and sugar until well blended. While whisking constantly, gradually pour the hot chocolate mixture into the yolk mixture. Pour the custard through a sieve placed over a 4-cup glass measuring cup. Using a large spoon, skim off any foam or bubbles from the top.
Divide the custard evenly among the ramekins. Place the ramekins in the roasting pan and pour very hot tap water into the pan until it comes halfway up the sides of the cup. Cover the pan with aluminum foil.
Bake the custards until they are set, but the centers still jiggle slightly when a ramekin is shaken, 55-60 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven, leaving the ramekins in the water until cool enough to handle. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 2 hours and up to overnight. Serve chilled.