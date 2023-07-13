While over the years the hike has become more arduous, the scenic reward is no less pulchritudinous. The trail ascends steeply from the get-go. With little time to acclimate to the altitude and weight of a pack on one’s shoulders the hiker slips almost immediately into oxygen debt.
It is not a trail sufficiently traveled to qualify for a trailhead sign. Like most things in life, this brings with it both a positive and a negative – solitude is almost always guaranteed, while the clearing of deadfall is unlikely to happen. The higher we ascend the cooler the air and the more lush the undergrowth becomes. A stream tumbles its course off to the right, and we scramble over and around multiple fallen trees. We pause to drink and immediately mosquitoes join the party. Near the crest of the final rise remnants of winter snowdrifts lie in the areas of deepest shade.
Roughly oval in shape, the lake is cradled on three sides by granite buttresses latticed with stands of aspen and pine. For most of the shoreline trees grow tight to the water, but across the far side a small grassy meadow contains a spring-fed inflow feeding the lake. We don waders, apply bug spray, then continue around to the meadow, about the only place affording an unobstructed backcast.
Along the way I spy a cruiser in close, a cutthroat patrolling the shallows among grasses growing out into the water. I freeze, slowly unfurl my line and, with minimal movement, roll a cast out in front of it. The cutthroat changes course, making toward the fly, nose lifted as if sampling the breeze then, just as I think it is about to make a meal of my offering, it turns and swims away. A pattern for the day is set.
We come to the meadow and separate. I walk out to a point then cast out onto the featureless plain of the lake. Darkening clouds spread rapidly across the sky, a freshening breeze scuffs the surface, and from beyond the surrounding cliffs comes the rumble of thunder. A couple of fish rise in the center of the lake, far beyond casting range.
Flat water mind games begin. How long do I leave my fly sitting out there before recasting? Am I picking up just as a fish is making its final approach? Should I have cast a little to the left? What difference does it make? A commotion behind me draws me from my doubting reverie. “Fish on!” comes the cry. A cutthroat thrashes on the surface then dives for deeper water. His rod bends and the reel begins to sing. Keeping an eye on the progress of the fight, I unconsciously cast a little closer to where he is fishing. Soon the fish, a colorful female, is in the net. Hopes surge.
Rain, steady and gentle, is now falling. Thunder continues to rumble in the distance and I pull on a jacket as hail begins to pockmark the water’s surface. I take this as a good omen. Often the fishing comes alive on the tail end of a storm. As the hail continues I hike a distance around the shore, traversing a cliff face to where a second, smaller, inflow has created a small beach. The storm moves on as fast as it arrived. Soon there is blue sky mingled with the clouds.
A fish rises within my range and I cast toward the rings radiating on the water. I’ve no idea whether the fish is still within the zip code, but it's the best lead I’ve got. Nothing. A shadow catches my eye. A cutthroat swims out of the deep, close enough to sniff my boots, then turns and swims casually away. I find it hard to dispel the notion I am part of some great cosmic joke. I cast after the fish, but it pays my fly no attention.
There’s a log fallen in the grass behind me. I shed my jacket and take a nap. I’m resigned to not catching a fish, and that is fine. My fishing buddy joins me. “Mind if I try a few casts out here?” he asks, stripping line. For the next 20 minutes he works the water, another couple of fish swim by to check us out, and we decide to pack up and head down the trail.
