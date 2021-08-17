Last week I pulled some forgotten but really good recipes from the back of one of my recipe boxes. I found a few more I thought were worth sharing, so this week the column is again themeless, but hopefully you will find something to your liking. No rhyme or reason, just good eats.
Fontina Rolled Chicken
Fontina Rolled Chicken is no substitute for Frank Grimo’s chicken rollatini, but it will do in a pinch. If fontina cheese is not to your liking, you can substitute milder provolone, Gruyere or Gouda cheeses.
Ingredients:
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup (4 ounces) fontina cheese
5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
4 green onions, white and green parts, chopped
¼ cup fresh Italian parsley, chopped
¼ cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, drained, chopped and patted dry
½ teaspoon salt, divided
¾ teaspoon black pepper, divided
1 large egg
1½ cups panko breadcrumbs
1 teaspoon paprika
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
1 tablespoon olive oil
Prep:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl, mix cream cheese, fontina, bacon, green onions, parsley and tomatoes. Stir in ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. In a shallow bowl, whisk together egg and remaining salt and pepper. In another shallow bowl, toss breadcrumbs and paprika together.
Pound chicken breasts with a meat mallet to ¼-inch thickness. Divide cheese mixture evenly over the tops of the breasts. Roll chicken up from the short side and secure with a toothpick. Dip each breast in the egg mixture and roll in breadcrumbs. Place in a foil-lined 13-by-9-inch baking pan, seam side down. Drizzle with oil.
Bake, uncovered, 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown and chicken is no longer pink. Let stand 5 minutes before removing toothpicks and serving. This is good on a bed of buttered pasta and a salad.
Fennel Bacon Pasta
Fennel Bacon Pasta salad works well as both a main dish on a hot summer night when you are trying to eat light or as a side dish. The anise-like flavor of the fennel pairs well with the saltiness of the bacon.
Ingredients:
1 16-ounce package of spiral pasta, cooked according to package directions; reserve 1/3 cup of the pasta water
6 thick-sliced bacon strips, chopped
3 small fennel bulbs, thinly sliced
1½ cups walnut halves
1¼ cups Stilton cheese; substitution of a milder cheese is fine
1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
¾ teaspoon salt
Prep:
Once pasta is cooked and drained, cook bacon in a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet until crisp. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Reserve 3 tablespoons of the drippings. Sauté fennel in reserved drippings for 4 to 6 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add walnuts and cook 3 to 4 minutes longer until the nuts are toasted.
Add pasta, bacon and ¾ cup of the cheese to fennel mixture. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss lightly until cheese is melted, adding enough reserved pasta water to make sure everything is coated. Serve warm with remaining cheese sprinkled on top.
Slow Cooker Kalua
Pork and Cabbage
Looking for a slow cooker recipe that only takes 20 minutes to prep? Try Slow Cooker Kalua Pork and Cabbage. No, the recipe does not have alcohol – the term kalua refers to cooking the meat underground. Obviously, this is in a slow cooker, but after 8 hours of cooking the result is similar and a lot less messy than digging a pit in your backyard.
Ingredients:
6 bacon strips, divided
1 3- to 4-pound boneless pork shoulder butt roast, well trimmed
1 tablespoon coarse sea salt
1 medium head cabbage, about 2 pounds, coarsely chopped
Prep:
Line bottom of a 6-quart slow cooker with three bacon strips. Sprinkle all sides of roast with salt; place in slow cooker. Arrange remaining bacon on top of roast.
Cook, covered, on low 8-10 hours or until pork is tender. Add cabbage, spreading cabbage around roast. Cook, covered, 1-1¼ hours longer or until cabbage is tender.
Remove pork to a serving bowl; shred pork with two forks. Using a slotted spoon, add cabbage to pork and toss to combine. If desired, skim fat from some of the cooking juices and stir into pork mixture or serve on the side.