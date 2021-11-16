I have fostered a variety of dogs over the years. I enjoy working with shy dogs who have trust issues or ones who just do not do well in the shelter environment. It is rewarding to see a dog gain confidence, come out of their shell and learn to trust.
Gracie is a dog that I have been fostering for the past month. She was surrendered to Ark-Valley Humane Society because she was too nervous around children.
Gracie was not very worldly when we started to foster her. She was reserved when we brought her home, but once she gained trust in us she bonded quickly. At first she was apprehensive about drinking from or putting her feet in water at the river or lake and was terrified to cross the metal bridge going over the Sands Lake outlet. With repeated exposure she has conquered those fears.
She also shied away from any object we picked up and would not come up to us. We would have to put it on the floor and tell her to “check it out.” She will now come up to the object while we are still holding it. Small steps …
Gracie is a playful fun-loving intelligent girl. She knows all the basic commands plus some tricks. She walks nicely on the leash in town and on hiking trails. She is shy with strangers and doesn’t like it when a dog comes nose to nose with her.
As long as she has space she is fine around people, dogs and bikes. She loves belly rubs, morning snuggles and playing “chase me.” She is quite comical when she get the “zoomies.”
Sniffing and exploring via her nose is a daily must. Every morning she does a thorough investigation as to who has passed through our yard. She has proven to be completely dependable in the house when left alone.
Gracie is 5 years old, 48 pounds, full of energy and way cute. She has brown/black coloration with a white chest patch and four white feet. She is one of the Heinz 57 breeds.
Gracie would like a quiet home without dogs or children where she can be exercised, loved and cherished. If you are interested in meeting Gracie, please call AVHS at 719-395-2737 or visit www.ark-valley.org/adopt/dogs.
Sally Mather is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and foster.