Hospital recovering from budget hit
Like many other businesses in the valley and across the country, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is seeing a negative impact from the coronavirus.
The Medical Center, of course, is a government entity but its income from property tax is miniscule compared to revenues from operations.
For the current year gross revenues were originally budgeted at $183 million with operating revenues of $91 million after accounting for various income adjustments.
As noted at the Salida Hospital District board of directors meeting Feb. 18, hospital finances took a substantial hit in spring. The Medical Center’s actual gross and net operating revenues are 12.6 and 10.5 percent below budget with a loss on operations standing at $755,000.
Thanks to a federal government CARES Act grant, the hospital’s net position is up $4.77 million compared to the $3 million originally budgeted.
Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of finance, told the board the Medical Center is pulling out of its downturn “in an encouraging way.”
That’s good news for the hospital and a degree of reassurance for all those who depend on it for their medical needs.
Mitigation cuts risks
With four separate blazes burning some 200,000-plus acres across the state, and days and days of smoky haze, wildfires’ reality is plainly evident.
The fires draw attention to and point out the importance of work being done in the county through Chaffee Chips, a program whose goal is to mitigate wildfires’ threat by reducing potential fire fuels.
On a recent weekend some 30 area firefighters hauled off approximately 100 piles of underbrush and ladder fuels – low hanging branches – from properties at Mount Princeton’s base and taken to the county landfill for chipping.
With help from grants, Chaffee County funded the effort through its Common Ground program using proceeds from the one-quarter percent conservation sales tax with partners including Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Colorado State Forest Service, Colorado Fire Camp and Envision Chaffee County.
Three more slash hauls are scheduled for Sept. 11-13 at Mesa Antero; Oct. 23-25 at Lower Chalk Creek and Nov. 13-15 near Poncha Springs.
The mitigation work does not eliminate wildfires’ threat but it does reduce risks, which gives firefighters an assist in protecting property in the event of a fire.
‘Friends’ take charge
Over the past six months, the coronavirus has substantially changed life in the valley, in some instances eliminating programs of previous years.
But some folks – Friends of Twin Lakes, for example – have taken it upon themselves to make sure at least some programs continue.
In previous years, the U.S. Forest Service served as a coordinator with the group to provide volunteers to staff the Twin Lakes Visitor Center. Because of the virus, however, the Forest Service has not been able to continue its involvement.
Here’s where the Friends group took charge, getting permission from the Forest Service to organize, open and staff the center, then seeking out volunteers and putting in place health and safety provisions and protocols, from masks to hand sanitizer.
The center serves hikers on nearby trails and visitors looking for recreation information.
Thanks to their can-do, take-charge spirit, Friends of Twin Lakes volunteers are an example of folks finding a way to keep a valuable program going, even in the face of a changing environment.
— MJB