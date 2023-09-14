This week I felt like nothing was more true than when Merle told me the letters to the editor are the hardest part of this job. Oh boy, was he ever right.
You’re entitled to your opinion, for sure. But we, The Mountain Mail, are not required to print it. If your opinion spreads falsehoods, I won’t print them. If your opinion includes defamation of another person, I will not print it. I spent most of this week fact checking letters. Which means I’m currently writing this editorial way past the deadline, which does not bring me joy.
Since my Wednesday was taken up with fact checking and speaking with angry letter writers on the phone, I worked until 9:45 p.m. reading newly submitted letters that had come in throughout the day. That also does not bring me joy. I need time to unwind and decompress and spend time with my family.
If you want your letter to run, include sources. If you want your letter to run, opt for nice words. Instead of putting people down, think about how you can elevate others.
As a Yankees fan, this feels familiar. I will never understand why a fan would spend money on gear that hates another team, instead of gear that praises your team.
That’s how I want us all to approach letters. Focus on yourself, instead of trying to change others. Let’s build each other up, not tear each other down. And of course, we all know the old adage made popular by Thumper in Bambi, “If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all.”
I hope you understand, whether you agree or not, that I am trying to do my due diligence in these letters. Trying to catch falsehoods and misrepresentation. Trying to catch all the omissions and truth-stretching. It is not that easy. I do not know everything. So please, help me out by providing as much background/context/sources as possible. That can save us all time and, hopefully, heartache.
On Wednesday I spoke to the two Tenderfoot Times classes at Salida High School. I discussed the difference between opinion and fact, being objective and the importance of having multiple sources. The first class seemed very engaged, the second class, after lunch, a bit sleepy. I also had less pep for the second class. I said this to my husband, André, who teaches six classes per day, plus advisory, and he said, “Welcome to teaching.” So, not a whole lot of sympathy for my 40 minutes in front of a classroom. Fair. I cannot imagine trying to keep kids engaged and informed all day long. André teaches six classes per day, plus advisory. He also teaches a whopping 145 students per day. That’s insane. There are roughly 405 students at the high school, which means he teaches 35 percent of the population.
What I keep hearing from my teacher friends, and boy do I have a lot of teacher friends, is that teaching is wonderful but being a teacher is increasingly hard. It seems that year after year the amount of work assigned to teachers increases, but their pay does not. Why is this?
I disagree with Superintendent Blackburn that no one running for school board implies people are satisfied with the board. I think it’s more about the fact that the position is unpaid and demanding. Salida City Council just voted to increase pay for council members again. I think it must have played a part in inspiring a few of the new candidates.
I considered running back in 2018, and this wage increase would have certainly helped to persuade me. At the time, the money was not compelling and, additionally, I was on the verge of becoming a mother, and wasn’t enthralled at the idea of breastfeeding on the council bench.