Last week in my column I was reminiscing about my college days and some crazy Thanksgiving dinners with my theater buddies. Not everyone is up to the task of tackling a turkey, and some folks simply don’t have the need for that amount of meat. There are even people out there who don’t like turkey.
But this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t fix something special for yourself to mark the holiday. It doesn’t even need to be a protein from the fowl family. I am including three entrees I enjoy eating, and maybe one of them will give you an idea of what to prepare for yourself.
Super Simple Roasted Pork Tenderloin is juicy and tender and practically makes itself. The leftovers also make great sandwiches.
1 3-4-pound boneless pork loin roast
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 medium apples – tart-sweet Honey Crisp or Granny Smiths are good
1 large onion, cut into eighths
2 tablespoons butter, cut into small pieces
Green Apple Sauce Ingredients:
1 medium Granny Smith apple, cored and quartered
½ teaspoon grated lemon zest
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 small garlic clove, grated
¾ teaspoon fresh mint leaves, finely chopped
¾ teaspoon fresh sage leaves, finely chopped
½ teaspoon fresh parsley, finely chopped
½ teaspoon fresh rosemary leaves, finely chopped
Move a rack to the middle of the oven and preheat oven to 400 degrees. Make a garlic paste by chopping ends off the garlic and chopping it coarsely. Sprinkle with salt. Hold blunt side of the knife with both hands, angled slightly, and scrape the pile of garlic to flatten. Repeat the process a few more times until you have a smooth paste. Sprinkle pepper over the top of the paste.
Trim the silver skin off the roast, but leave the fat cap intact. Rub garlic paste evenly over all sides of the pork loin. Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes or refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Heat oil in a 10- to 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add pork and sear on all sides until meat is a deep golden brown and easily releases from the pan, about 4 to 6 minutes per side. Once all 4 sides have been browned transfer the pork to a platter.
Add butter, onion, apples and herbs to the pan. Turn off the heat, but keep the skillet on the stove. Scatter apples, onions and herbs around the pan and drizzle with maple syrup. Return the pork and any juices to the pan. Roast pork for 1 hour or until a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat reads 145 degrees.
Meanwhile, make the green apple sauce. Place apple, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, mint, sage, parsley, rosemary and salt in the food processor. Pulse until finely chopped, 12 to 14 pulses, scraping down the sides of the processor bowl as needed. Drizzle in the olive oil and pulse again until well incorporated.
When roast is done, remove from oven and allow to rest 20 minutes. Slice the pork loin crosswise into ¾-inch-thick pieces and serve with apple and onion slices. Drizzle with some of the pan drippings and the green apple sauce.
Flank Steak with Bourbon Cream Sauce is a relatively inexpensive dish to make, and the leftovers make delicious sandwiches and salads.
½ teaspoon kosher salt, less if using regular salt, plus more for seasoning
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for seasoning
1 tablespoon fresh chives, finely chopped
Heat a 10-inch cast iron skillet over high heat just until it begins to smoke, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, liberally season steak on all sides with salt and pepper. Add oil to the pan and swirl to coat the bottom. Place steak in the pan and cook 7 minutes per side for medium-rare or 9 minutes per side for medium. Transfer steak to a cutting board and tent with aluminum foil to rest.
Remove pan from the heat and carefully add bourbon. Place pan back over medium-high heat and use a wooden spoon to deglaze the pan. Cook until the bourbon is reduced by about ¾.
Whisk in beef broth, ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Cook until liquid is reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Whisk in cream. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
Slice steak across the grain and divide between plates or serve on a platter. Spoon sauce over the top of the meat and garnish with chives.