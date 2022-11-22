Last week in my column I was reminiscing about my college days and some crazy Thanksgiving dinners with my theater buddies. Not everyone is up to the task of tackling a turkey, and some folks simply don’t have the need for that amount of meat. There are even people out there who don’t like turkey. 

But this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t fix something special for yourself to mark the holiday. It doesn’t even need to be a protein from the fowl family. I am including three entrees I enjoy eating, and maybe one of them will give you an idea of what to prepare for yourself. 