As the days become warmer, it is heart-warming to see children and their dogs outside having fun, enjoying the “magic” of life.
Dogs and children can be best friends, enriching each other’s lives physically, emotionally and socially, but both need to be taught how to behave together.
Children get so excited about a dog, they want to run, scream, chase and hug this wonderful furry friend. They need to learn that such enthusiasm could frighten a dog, causing unwanted and unpleasant behavior.
A few basic lessons about how to understand, respect and treat a dog can improve interactions, especially when becoming first acquainted.
Teach children how to approach, gently touch and pet dogs.
Teach them to calmly approach from the side without making direct eye contact and then stop, giving the dog some space to come the rest of the way to them.
Teach them to stand still and let the dog sniff. When the dog seems comfortable, the child can extend the back of his hand keeping his fingers softly tucked in. Again the dog sniffs.
When it is clear trust has been established, then the dog can be petted, at first under the chin or on the chest rather than the top of the head.
Teach your child to praise his dog for good behavior and how to reward with treats that are placed in the palm of an open hand.
Of course, this child-dog introduction is done with adult supervision, maybe even with the dog on a leash in case sudden control is needed.
Teach young people that their excited, sudden movements and loud, high-pitched squeals can scare a dog and put him on the defensive.
Explain to children that dogs need their privacy and should not be interrupted when eating, chewing a bone, playing with a toy or sleeping.
Teach children how to read a dog’s body language and facial expressions to know when the dog is frightened or just wants to be left alone.
Extra special fun is allowing your kiddo to help train your new family member which teaches your pet manners. The result builds a bond with child, pet and you.
Early commands such as “sit,” “stay” and “leave it” can help control your dog’s behavior for his safety as well as your child’s. Also, teaching a dog not to jump can prevent someone from being bowled over.
Playing games together such as fetch and teaching tricks continues to strengthen trust.
Soon dog and child are playing and running safely together but still under your watchful eye.
Bringing child and dog together is pure love and sheer joy. It is life at its most magic.
This magic could begin for your family by visiting ark-valley.org to find your new bundle of unconditional love.
Judy Hamontre is a volunteer at Ark-Valley Humane Society.