“Should I buy, or should I wait?” A common question asked at the moment with regards to the housing market. As are “What is happening with interest rates?” and “Will home prices come down?”

To answer those questions, let’s first take a look at the economy in general. The first two quarters of 2022 have shown a slight negative decline in gross domestic product of 1 to 2 percent. While officially two quarters of negative decline meets the threshold to be classed as a recession, it is still too early in the process to know for sure how long it will last and whether there will be any further decline.