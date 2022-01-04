by Denise Goetz
Special to The Mail
Now that Paul and I have eaten like we were going to the gallows all holiday season, it is time to settle back into our more normal pattern of dining. Our goal for 2022 is to eat even fewer meals out unless we are celebrating something or get a chance to go someplace like Red Lobster or Carrabba’s.
We actually enjoy cooking at home and are never disappointed with the finished product, although we usually have to save the big dinners for the weekend when we have time to prepare them. That doesn’t mean we cannot have a hot, healthy meal during the week. My go-to tool for the week is our slow cooker. With little to no preparation your dinner can be cooking before you go to work.
Cuban Ropa Vieja
Cuban Ropa Vieja is a scrumptious shredded beef dish served on tortillas or over rice. Add sour cream, cheese and fresh chopped green onions on the side.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 pounds beef flank steak
1 cup beef broth
1 8-ounce can tomato sauce
1 small onion, finely diced
1 green bell pepper, seeded and sliced into strips
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 6-ounce can tomato paste
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon fresh chopped parsley
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon white vinegar
Prep:
Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Brown the flank steak on both sides, about 4 minutes per side, until golden. Transfer beef to a slow cooker. Pour in beef broth and tomato sauce, then add onion, bell pepper, garlic, tomato paste, cumin, parsley, olive oil and vinegar. Stir until blended. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for up to 10 hours. When ready to serve, shred the meat and serve with rice or tortillas.
Slow Cooker
Pork Mole
Mole is a dish that usually takes about 2 dozen ingredients and hours to prepare properly. This shortcut version of Slow Cooker Pork Mole still imparts sweet, earthy flavors onto the juicy cooked pork. Add some toasted sesame seeds to the sauce and as a garnish for a deep, nutty flavor.
Ingredients:
3 white corn tortillas, plus more for serving
4 dried ancho chili peppers, stemmed, seeded and cut into 2-inch pieces
1/3 cup sesame seeds, plus more for garnish
¼ cup raisins
½ medium onion, finely diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons Chinese five-spice powder
1 14.4-ounce can crushed fire-roasted tomatoes
½ cup cilantro, roughly chopped
1½ cups water
1 3-pound bone-in pork butt, trimmed of skin and excess fat
Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste
4 Yukon Gold potatoes
Prep:
Tear three tortillas into small pieces and toss with chilies, sesame seeds, raisins, onion, garlic and five-spice powder in a large bowl. Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add tortilla mixture, cooking and stirring until sesame seeds are toasted and onion is slightly charred, about 5 minutes.
Add tomatoes and cook, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan while the liquid evaporates and tomatoes start browning, about 6 minutes. Add cilantro and 1½ cups of water. Bring to a boil, again scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Using an immersion blender, or counter-top blender, puree the mixture until smooth, about 4 minutes. Transfer to the slow cooker.
Season pork all over with salt and pepper. Add to slow cooker and cook, covered, on low for 8 hours. Before serving, pierce potatoes several times with a fork and microwave until tender, about 8 minutes. Remove pork from the slow cooker and slice. Top with sauce and more sesame seed. Serve with potatoes and tortillas.
Slow Cooker
Chicken Thighs
Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs is great served over instant rice or mashed potatoes for a quick meal.
Ingredients:
Nonstick cooking spray
8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1/3 cup honey
1/3 cup ketchup
1/3 cup soy sauce
½ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
5 garlic cloves, minced
1½-inch piece of ginger, peeled and minced
1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
2 tablespoons cornstarch, optional
Chopped scallions for garnish
Prep:
Coat slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray and add chicken thighs in a single layer. In a glass bowl, whisk together honey, ketchup, soy sauce, oregano, pepper flakes, garlic and ginger until well mixed and pour over the chicken. Cover and cook on low until chicken is cooked through and tender, 5 to 6 hours. Turn off the heat, uncover and let chicken rest for 10 minutes before serving.
The sauce can be served as is, but if you want a thicker sauce remove the chicken and cover to keep warm. Turn slow cooker up to high. Mix cornstarch and 2 tablespoons cold water until it resembles a heavy cream. Pour mixture into the sauce, cover and let cook until sauce is thick and bubbling, about 30 minutes. Return chicken to the sauce and let it heat through, about 5 minutes.
Serve chicken over rice with sauce and chopped scallions.