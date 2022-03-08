Maybe you saw our social media posts hinting at something exciting coming? Well, Salida Regional Library will be sponsoring New York Times best-selling author Craig Johnson for an author talk and visit.
Staff member TaAnna Brown, who hails from Wyoming, is a huge fan whose persistence is the single factor that made this hope a reality for us.
Johnson is the author of the Longmire mysteries, which became a hit Netflix original series, starring Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff and Lou Diamond Phillips. The Longmire novels have been translated into 14 different languages.
The success of Johnson’s novels has led to the annual festival “Longmire Days” in Buffalo, Wyoming. Buffalo is the real-life inspiration for the town of Durant in the novels. Thousands of people attend the festival each year, along with the author, actors, publishers and producers for the TV series.
Johnson is also the recipient of the Western Writers of America Spur Award for fiction, the Mountains and Plains Bestsellers Award for fiction, the Nouvel Observateur Prix du Roman Noir and the Prix SNCF du Polar. His novella “Spirit of Steamboat” was the first One Book Wyoming selection. His latest novel, “Daughter of the Morning Star,” was released in 2021.
Johnson lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population 25.
The Salida Regional Library event will take place June 19 at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets to the event will be free, but you must register for the ticket drawing, as we have 80 available tickets and seating is limited.
How will the ticket drawing work?
1. During normal business hours you may come by or call the library to get your name on the list. You will be asked for your name, contact phone number, an updated email address and whether you want one or two tickets. Messages left on voicemail will not be acknowledged as received as an entry. Entrants must speak to a staff member and entries may only be received during the contest period to be eligible: March 11-27. One entry per person is allowed.
2. Names will be drawn March 31 and winners will be contacted by phone within 48 hours. Names will continue to be drawn until 80 tickets have been claimed.
3. No tickets will be available at the event. Tickets may be procured through the ticket drawing process only.
4. Any ticket not picked up at the library by May 31 will go back into to the pool for an additional drawing. There is no “will call” for tickets.
So, what if your name isn’t drawn as a ticket winner? In late March, early April, we will be announcing other ways to win tickets; for example, a writing contest, hidden Golden Tickets in our collection, Western-themed trivia night, etc.
If you aren’t able to make the Salida event, Johnson has two other Colorado events: Estes Valley Library, June 17 in Estes Park, and Pikes Peak Library District, June 18 in Colorado Springs.
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.