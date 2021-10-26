Soots was barely out of kittenhood herself when she was found trapped inside someone’s chimney. How she got in there, no one is sure, but we do know that she was stuck there for a number of days.
She had given birth to stillborn kittens while in the chimney and was dehydrated and lethargic when she was found. Her finders brought her to our shelter, and we began giving her subcutaneous fluids and nutritious canned food.
Then it was discovered that something was not right, as there was tissue protruding from her vulva. After an emergency surgery, it was discovered this was another nonviable kitten. A sonogram showed yet another kitten still inside her, and there was a moment of hope that this last kitten could be saved. Sadly, it too did not make it.
Because Soots was so weak when she was found, neither the finders nor Ark-Valley Humane Society staff knew that she was feral. It was only after nursing her back to health that she began to display the telltale signs of being unsocialized to humans. Her eyes were wide open, her pupils were dilated, her ears were back, and she tried to hide and avoid anyone who attempted to handle her.
Soots is one of more than 100 feral cats that will go through our Trap-Neuter-Return program this year. We help to get these cats spayed or neutered as quickly as possible and either returned to their outdoor habitats or occasionally relocated to barn homes.
Because Soots had been through so much, we wondered if she was actually feral or if she had been traumatized by her recent experience and might do better in a foster home. This plan also backfired, and after going to a second foster home, we started looking for a barn home that would take Soots, since her health had fully recovered.
Feral cats and friendly house cats are the same species and breeds of cats, but due to being born outdoors, never socialized to humans in kittenhood and raised by feral mothers, the most humane solution is to find somewhere that they can be cared for from a distance, while they deter rodents from taking over a barn or garage.
In Soots’ case, she couldn’t wait. With incredible skill and force she broke out of her foster home and was never seen again. In some ways, it’s a sad ending. We can only hope that Soots found the nearby stream and barns, possibly living happily along with other feral cats in the area. At the very least, we know that she is vaccinated, spayed and got a second chance at a wild life.
Amber van Leuken is executive director of Ark-Valley Humane Society.