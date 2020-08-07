by Laura Pintane
Salida Dog Club
Moving some huge rocks is just a small part of the plans that boy scout, Ellis Haas, has in mind next week. Ellis is aiming to complete an Eagle Scout service project by coordinating the installation of agility-like obstacles into Loyal Duke’s Dog Park.
There are seven Boy Scouts of America official rankings. These include (in order): scout, tenderfoot, second class, first class, star, life and eagle.
The highest rank, Eagle Scout, is obtained when the scout fulfills numerous requirements including being active in his troop for at least six months, earning a total of 21 merit badges, serving in a troop leadership position for at least six months and lastly completing an Eagle Scout service project.
Donna Rhoads, an active Salida Dog Club member, has helped Scouts coordinate projects in the past.
Donna has also been involved in the dog club’s current ‘brick’ fundraiser. Profits from the dog club fundraiser will be used to improve the dog park.
Beyond the agility obstacles, that were purchased by the club and the city, other improvements might include adding another pavilion at the far end of the park.
Donna’s connections with the scouts recently connected her with Ellis, who is ready to complete the last requirement for his Eagle Scout ranking. When asked about scouting, Elis replied “Scouting is super fun and always full of adventures.” When asked what the purpose of an eagle project is, he replied “It leads scouts to add something new or help in the community.”
Shortly after Ellis committed to having the dog park renovation be his project, he had his drone take an aerial ‘before’ photo of the dog park.
Since then, Ellis has had various meetings with his Troop 60 leaders, other scout administrators, dog club board members, the city park supervisor and other troop members.
During, and between these meetings, he has orchestrated the plans to assure that appropriate equipment, supplies and volunteers will be available during the work days.
This coming Sunday, Ellis will be meeting with some of the dog club board members to help identify and confirm rocks to be moved and destination locations for the various obstacles.
The ultimate goal is to have multiple activity areas for dogs and their owners to hang out. Two areas of the park will have the obstacles, one area with just a few obstacles and the other with an actual obstacle course.
On Monday, Ellis will be acting in a leadership role while the city brings equipment down to move rocks, roll logs and saw them to provide a natural obstacle, dig out and move the current tunnels, dump dirt for a renovated pathway and dig holes for the purchased obstacles. The park will be closed to the public from about 7:30 a.m. until maybe as late as 3 p.m.
The park will close again on Aug. 13 as Ellis will be acting in a leadership role as the troop mixes concrete, assembles and installs the purchased obstacles, covers the moved tunnels, does finishing touches on the plank obstacles and then, if time permits, move the dumped dirt to make a finished pathway. The park will be closed to the public from about 7:30 a.m. until about 3 p.m. Signs will be posted at the park announcing the closures.
After this second work day, the dog park will have added a huge asset to the park thanks to the collaborative efforts of Ellis Haas and other troop members, Salida Dog Club members and the city of Salida. This effort is definitely a win-win for all.
Laura Pintane is a local dog trainer and has been a member of Salida Dog Club since it’s inception over 10 years ago.