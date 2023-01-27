Books, that is. It’s the time of year to cozy down and spend the cold and windy and sometimes snowy days and evenings in pleasurable reading time. What books look promising?
The one I’m particularly interested in is “The Animal Attraction.” Trying to find it through interlibrary loan. Dr. Jonica Newby, an Australian veterinarian, asks the profound question: “If we didn’t link up with dogs, where would we be today?”
Dogs helped early man in so many ways, and – putting aside the still unanswered question of when did wolves become dogs and how – how did man help them in return? Can’t wait for the book to arrive from somewhere in the state.
Are you a poetry lover? “Dog Songs” by Mary Oliver will make you laugh, maybe cry, but will delight you with how she brings life to our furry friends.
Perchance a good follow-up to “The Animal Attraction” might be found in Jules Howard’s “Wonderdog: The Science of Dogs and Their Unique Friendship with Humans.” The book focuses on the study of dogs, which has become key in the advancement of compassion in scientific research and crucial in making life better for all species.
Remember Hunter Thompson? Carlos Castaneda? My age group will recognize the names, maybe even read of their challenging and interesting thoughts. The book featured in the last issue of BARk (sic) places “A Small Furry Prayer” by Steven Kotler in a hard-to-peg genre. It examines the “cult and culture” (the author’s words) of dog rescue. I’m tempted to try this one. I’ve never heard of dog rescue as being a cult.
These four I have read and would recommend: “My Dog Tulip” by J.R. Ackerley, many decades old; “Let’s Take the Long Way Home” by Gail Caldwell; “Inside of a Dog” by Alexandra Horowitz; and Elizabeth Marshall Thomas’ “The Hidden Life of Dogs,” where the author traipses around after her husky to determine what dogs really want.
For a newer book try “The Year of the Puppy” by Alexandra Horowitz, which came out in September. It was just in time for me to read as I have a puppy who much of the time drives me crazy. It’s good to know that a well-regarded dog expert is also at the mercy of her new pup.
Having always had older rescue dogs, she lights out on an adventure of following the birth of her puppy and her littermates and then taking her chosen pup home.
There were parts of her frustration I could have written myself. I would have wished less time on the antics of the newborns and more on how a 2-month-old puppy matures (sort of).
Enough for now. Happy and resourceful reading the next couple of months.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer columnist.