School board’s pay rates raise concerns
In a split vote, the Salida school board last week approved hourly and salary pay rates of from 8.6 percent for district certified staff to 33 percent for classified employees, as recommended by the collective bargaining committee.
Certified staff, including classroom teachers, will see an increase of about $3,377 with a starting pay rate for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree of $42,500.
Classified employees, including custodial help, cooks, secretaries and teaching assistants, will see significant increases, with starting pay rates at $20 per hour, up from the present $15 per hour.
The pay jumps mean the lowest pay rates in the district will start at $20 per hour, which, based on a 40-hour week, add up to $41,600 annually.
While it’s understood that the district has had difficulty hiring janitorial employees and inflation has been running at 8-9 percent, the increases appear excessive.
We agree with the concerns of board members Jodi Breckenridge Petit and Joe Smith, who questioned the amount of increases. Ms. Petit said the new pay rates would decrease the district’s ability to adapt and solve problems, noting potential unfunded mandates such as universal preschool and prospective gender-neutral restrooms.
Mr. Smith said he believed the increases were not responsible and not sustainable.
The district’s increases come at a time when inflation appears to be plateauing with, for example, fuel prices falling back to about late 2021 prices. In addition, the local economy appears to be slowing judging from sales tax totals, which are down to more traditional annual increases of from 2-4 percent.
It’s an aggressive move for the district, one that raises concerns for the future.
Fed funds a surprise?
Chaffee County is slated to receive $1.6 million in federal funds through the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund.
The money is a part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan and an appropriation of $2 billion to go to some 2,000-plus local government entities across the country to provide general support for eligible counties and tribal governments.
Chaffee is among 57 Colorado counties that are considered eligible for the funding to share in a total of $71 million statewide.
County commissioners have not decided how the funds might be used. One possibility would be to use a portion of the funds to make improvements at the county fairgrounds in Poncha Springs.
Another would be to use the funding for a public safety complex for the north end of the county to house emergency services for the sheriff’s department and EMS, for an office for emergency management, for commissioner meetings and as meeting space for local organizations.
Because the project is only in a preliminary discussion stage, commissioners did not note a potential size of a structure nor a cost, or what percentage of the building the grant would cover and what portion would fall to county funding.
Given their response, and the lack of certainty on how funds might be spent, it appears commissioners were somewhat surprised by the federal government’s largesse and now are considering how to use the money.
Funds stoke inflation?
Critics might argue that it is nonessential funding such as that above that is stoking inflation, currently listed at about 8 percent in Colorado ... .
— MJB