There are so many interesting things going on in the World of Dog. I gathered up some of them from various sources and will share what I found. I can’t vouch for their accuracy.
A study out of the University of Helsinki over a six-year period ranked border collies as the smartest of 13 medium to large-sized canines. (Don’t think this is a surprise.)
The Xylella Detection Dog Team of southern Italy has been trained to search and detect Xylella fastidiosa, a deadly bacterium killing olive groves. Trainers use food to reward the dogs when they sniff out an infected plant. Good for them because I love olives.
There is a 3-3-3 rule explaining the adjustment period after adopting a rescue/shelter dog. The first three days may be very stressful settling in a new place. The first three weeks your new companion is beginning to relax and his true personality begins to emerge. The first three months show the true temperament and personality as your adopted dog is now comfortable in your home.
A reminder: Xylitol, which is highly toxic to dogs, is now being listed as “birch sugar” by some manufacturers. No matter the name, check labels, especially for peanut butter, but other unlikely foods, even some toothpastes.
According to Camp Bow Wow in Westminster, which has a database of 400,000 dog names, the winner in 2022 was Luna. It beat out Bella from the previous year. Other popular names from Camp Bow Wow are Charlie, Cooper, Milo, Lucy, Max, Daisy, Buddy and Sadie. (I had a Cooper and a Lucy.) In the last printed issue of BARk (sic) magazine I found several unusual names. I’ve never encountered dogs with any of these names: Pickles, Jax, Snickers, Koda, Charlie Brown, Prada, Rufus, Vienna, Antonio.
Last on the list of This and That is the one we’d rather not deal with, but must – dog poop. The average dog produces 274 pounds of poop every year. With an estimated 89 million dogs in our country, this adds up to 24.5 billion pounds of dog waste going into landfills, incinerators or who knows where in some cases.
The EPA – Environmental Protection Agency – reports that 4 percent of everything in landfills is dog waste – probably in plastic bags. A book by Darcy Matheson titled “Greening Your Pet Care” claims that dog waste is more damaging to our planet Earth than gas-fueled vehicles. That’s a sobering thought. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, dog waste can be composted and used on your flower and vegetable beds and even potted plants. There is a 10-minute video on YouTube called “One Small Step.” There is also a USDA guide on the internet at nrcs.usda.gov/Internet.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer columnist.