In a recent prevention class I was teaching on alcohol use, the discussion was rich.
One question was raised “Does my Dad drink too much?”
I didn’t answer but posed some thoughtful questions.
Another said “My mom doesn’t let us go to parties if she thinks there might be drinking,” indicating that their caregivers’ own use and expectations of their youth strongly influenced their thoughts and actions around substance use.
Clearly teens think about and are concerned with what adults in their lives do and think, even though they may want you to think otherwise.
We have a greater impact on our childrens’ behavior than we often believe and there is responsibility that comes with that.
To dig deeper into that impact, the Chaffee County Youth Alliance’s Data Workgroup is currently analyzing the 2019 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey data (given biannually to Chaffee County middle and high school children) to assess our community’s progress on our strategies to lower youth substance use.
A quick glimpse at some the data is compelling and encouraging:
73 percent of Chaffee County high school children said their parents/caregivers would think it wrong for them to drink alcohol.
75 percent said their neighbors would think it wrong if they drank alcohol.
87 percent report their family have clear rules to follow.
75 percent feel caregivers provide opportunities to do fun things together.
The overall theme here is that teens are getting a clear message from their adults that drinking is not a good idea and that they have support at home, which is key in helping youth make good decisions, particularly around risky behaviors.
And while alcohol use rates have steadily declined nationally since the 1970s (according to Monitoring the Future, a long term study), locally self reported use is currently higher than the state and the nation, which is cause for concern.
Chaffee County Youth Alliance and our community partners are seeing a positive impact on this through diligent implementation of our countywide strategies.
Another important factor to consider is how we are modeling our own use and attitudes towards substance use.
If we are lax in our own rules, teens notice and take cues on how to behave (do you drive after having a drink or two?). If we impose thoughtful restrictions on ourselves, they silently notice that too.
My takeaway from all of this is that teens are concerned about substance use of adults close to them and they are influenced by their positive attitudes and actions.
I remind teens that they can only control what healthy choices they make for themselves. And parents, keeping communication lines clear and open is critical to helping them navigate this challenging and often confusing time in their lives.
Dibby Olson is the youth program coordinator, Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives.