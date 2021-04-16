“There’s a good spot over here,” said Pink, pivoting the boat and pulling on the oars to move us across the river toward the far bank. “There’s a couple of big rainbows that hang out there from time to time.”
To date, while the fishing had been as it always is, the catching had been patchy and inconsistent—a fish here, a fish there, with no real rhyme or reason evident to our limited capacities. The wind that had been forecast to pick up early from the west had thankfully not materialized, and the Sangres stood etched stark and white against fathomless blue.
I switched my attention toward where he indicated, and recognized the place he had in mind. From the broad pool we’d been drifting, the river narrowed and funneled into a lively riffle. At the head of the riffle, against the far bank a boulder jutted into the flow and a tree angled, casting shade across the small back-eddy created by the boulder.
The current seam off the point of the boulder ran deep, a dark trench delineating the line between the rocks of the river bed and the lighter sand that had accumulated behind the boulder against the bank. I cast my rig against the upstream edge of the boulder and mended the line as it drifted along its face, the dry fly staying afloat while the stonefly nymph and caddis pupa tied below it sank to their depth.
I waited expectantly, eyes focussed on the dry fly, ready to react to any unusual movement or action to its drift. Three feet downstream of the boulder, an invisible grasp pulled the dry fly beneath the surface. Raising the rod tip, I immediately felt the weight of a fish as the raft accelerated into the riffle.
A flash of color near the water’s surface revealed it as a rainbow, larger than average. Recovering from its initial shock, the fish turned upstream, making a run for its lair, the boat headed inexorably in the opposite direction.
The further the distance between us, the less likelihood of a successful outcome from my point of view. I closed my hand around the reel, applying the brakes to the line, and hoped the tippet would retain sufficient strength to turn the fish rather than break with the strain.
Relief as the fish turned, now heading at speed downstream toward and then past the boat. I tried to keep pace, stripping in the excess line as it swam past. Now, on a shorter leash, it thrashed and darted near the surface, bigger than I’d imagined, golden flanks with a vivid pink stripe along its length.
“Don’t lose that one,” said Pink, handing me the landing net then returning to the oars. Straining back on the rod, I stripped in a few more feet of line until, closer now to the surface, I was able to reach out and slide the net beneath it, lifting it from the water onto the deck of the raft, where it filled the length of the net’s basket.
“Holy heck. That might just be the biggest fish I’ve caught on the Ark.” I thought momentarily of fumbling for my camera but decided against, my priority being returning the rainbow to the water as soon as possible.
“That’s it, Mister” said Pink. “You won’t top that, and on your first float ’n’ all. You’re done for the season. No point in trying again ’til next year. Your turn to row.”
While my outlook remains a little more positive, at the time I did agree it was a suitable time to switch places, and handed him the rod.
