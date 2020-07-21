Those high-mountain desert temperatures seem to have arrived early this summer. As you take actions to stay cool, also remember to prevent your dog from overheating.
Dogs are intolerant of too much heat, even more than humans. Unlike people, dogs do not sweat out excess body heat. They pant which sometimes is not enough to keep them from overheating.
Heat exhaustion in dogs can cause potentially fatal conditions such as heat stroke and cardiac arrest. Knowing the signs, treatment, and prevention of overheating can save your furry friend’s life.
The Humane Society cautions that some dogs at particular risk for heat stroke are the very old, very young, overweight, ones unconditioned for prolonged exercise and those with heart and respiratory disease.
Some breeds with short muzzles such as shih tzus, pugs, boxers and bulldogs have more difficulty breathing in extreme heat.
Signs of heat stroke are: excessive heavy panting, glazed eyes, rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse drooling, vomiting, deep red or purple tongue, seizures and unconsciousness.
If your dog displays any of these symptoms, take action to cool him down. Move him into the shade or an air-conditioned area. Apply ice packs or cold towels to his head, neck and chest or run cool (not cold) water over him. Let him drink small amounts of cool water.
Take your dog to the veterinarian, calling ahead so the medical staff can be ready to take immediate action.
The best cure for overheating in dogs is prevention.
Limit and modify exercise on hot days. Adjust intensity and duration in accordance with the temperatures.
Go outdoors in the cooler morning or evening hours. Remember that sidewalks and pavements heat up quickly and can burn your pup’s paw pads. Take frequent breaks in shady areas providing ample water. Let your dog swim or run and play in a sprinkler.
Never leave your dog in a parked car, even if in the shade with the windows rolled down.
Watch humidity because it also affects your pet. According to Dr. Barry Kellogg of the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association, “Animals pant to evaporate moisture from their lungs, which takes heat away from the body. If the humidity is too high, they are unable to cool themselves and their temperatures will sky rocket to dangerous levels very quickly.”
A normal temperature for a dog is 101.5 degrees. Anything over 103 means danger.
Finally, keep your dog cool indoors. Fans cool humans but not dogs. A cooling body wrap, vest or mat will bring your pup comfort. A “pup-sickle” for dogs can be refreshing, too.
Romp and play with your dog this summer, but keep it cool. He is hotter than you.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.