Sept. 23 SHS incident requires full accounting from district, police
The Sept. 23 incident at Salida High School involving a potentially suicidal youth, school lockdowns and the actions of key school district officials and law enforcement officers raises serious and troubling issues.
To this point, the only information publicly available is the police report detailing what officers saw and heard and their responses.
The Salida School District school board has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, where in a closed executive session they will presumably hear the accounts of Talmage Trujillo, SHS principal, and David Blackburn, R-32-J superintendent of schools.
Mr. Trujillo faces charges of harboring a minor, obstructing a police officer, obstructing government operations and first-degree official misconduct.
The charges are misdemeanors, but the fact that they stem from the principal’s actions during regular school hours and operation, on district property and relate to his response to law enforcement orders makes them serious and consequential.
The alleged actions of Mr. Blackburn are, if the police affidavit is accurate, concerning in his response and language. According to the report, he questioned the police authority and may have impeded police actions.
Because the superintendent and high school principal are responsible for school operations and the safety of students, teachers and other personnel, the school board needs to make a full accounting to the public, to students and parents, staff and the community.
This is not a “routine” personnel matter where only action taken, if any, is made public. The superintendent and high school principal are at the top of administrative staff and work in the public eye.
Because some community members believe law enforcement may have overreacted on Sept. 23, Russ Johnson, Salida police chief, should be conducting his own investigation into the police handling of the incident.
Were body cameras on and recording interactions between officers and district officials? The recordings should be released to the public along with the chief’s report. Does the district have a recording of what happened? If it does, it too should be released and available for public viewing.
One of the questions coming out of the police report is what is the protocol for both school officials and law enforcement in responding to emergency situations at schools. Chief Johnson said he would make the protocols available today.
In the past the district and law enforcement officials conducted training programs and emergency drills for just such scenarios. These programs are – or should be – basic operating standards established in response to shootings at schools across the country over the past 20-plus years.
Of equal concern is what apparently happened to the youth after the incident. According to the police report, neither Solvista nor the county Department of Health and Human Services were contacted and told of the matter, and the potentially suicidal youth spent a night alone in a hotel room.
These are serious issues, with possible repercussions for those involved, which at the same time relate to policies involving the safety of hundreds of students and district staff. The district and Salida police should be making thorough accountings to the public of last week’s event.
Fall weather ... finally
After an unseasonably warm September, with temperatures in the 80s, fall weather appears to have arrived. Finally.
— MJB