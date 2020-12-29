There are great highs and definite lows. It is one of the most rewarding experiences there is.
In our home, our foster animals live like one of our own. We have a room devoted to fosters, but once they’re settled and ready, they integrate into our house with our other animals and kids, it is part of our strategy to make them “bullet-proof” for any home that might be in their future.
Our family consists of my husband and I, two kids, three dogs, four cats and 23 chickens.
Reba came to us malnourished but also heavily pregnant. Whatever her life had been like before she came to us, it didn’t stop her from throwing herself into the center of our family.
She was a total love, she would lean all her weight against you if you weren’t paying her adequate attention.
It was only a week after she arrived with us that she gave birth to her puppies. Three roly-poly balls of black fluff.
The weeks we spent with these puppies were full of chewed drywall, wrestling matches and deconstructed squeaky toys.
When it was time for them to move on to their forever homes, we decided that one had to stay with us. We named him Cupcake, which is perfect for his 100 pound frame.
Reba gave us the greatest gift, Cupcake is our secret fostering weapon. He loves all the babies, canines and felines alike that come through our house.
Rudy came to us right before Christmas, his full name being Rudolph.
He was a tiny puppy, only around 6 weeks old, but his obvious Rottweiler heritage let us know that he wasn’t going to be small for long.
Keeping him from the presents under the tree proved to be a challenge, but watching him flourish and learn how to become a dog under Cupcake’s guidance was so much fun.
Kayenta was found behind a Burger King in Kayenta, Arizona, pregnant and extremely shy.
Our daughter gave her a stuffed rabbit toy in her kennel so she would have company until the puppies were born, and it quickly became her security blanket.
When her puppy was born, she became even more nervous and prone to withdraw if given the opportunity.
Once the puppy was around five weeks though, she wanted to meet the other dogs and started spending loads of time in the living room stealing dog toys and causing a ruckus.
Watching her baby move around and gain confidence helped Kayenta to gain some of her own.
She started to come out to the couch and started to steal dog toys and hoard them in her kennel. Once she let some of her walls down, she began to flourish.
She began to play with the other dogs, cuddle with the children and move around the house like it was her own.
Watching her come out of her shell was the best; she will always be shy, but she learned to trust people and as a result found the most wonderful home.
When she left our home she took her stuffed bunny with her and her new family informed me that she still regularly carries it around, sleeps with it and “mothers” it.
We hope you will consider opening up your home to foster animals in the new year. Ark-Valley Humane Society has the greatest need for foster homes without other animals at this time.
Amy Potts is an Ark-Valley Humane Society foster volunteer.