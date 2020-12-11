A narrow gorge in shadow and snow splits the stream in two distinct parts.
The upper ambles through a wide open meadow in a succession of oxbows interspersed with a scattering of beaver ponds.
The lower issues from the gorge straight and fast. In order to staunch its momentum and create pool-drop holding water, a series of logs have been placed bank-to-bank, each log with a rectangular notch cut in the center to facilitate flow.
I choose the upper section first, and follow a game trail from the road across the meadow to arrive below the last beaver pond above the gorge.
The current is meager and, for reasons I cannot fathom, runs murky.
My fly lands on the water and inches its way toward me, almost becalmed.
The grass of the meadow rustles softly underfoot as I make my way upstream, casting into the nooks and crannies.
If there are fish here, they are being reticent.
Perhaps they have too long to observe, analyze, and reject my offering. Perhaps they lie closer to the bottom.
I tie on a dropper and drift the deeper water in the center of the stream, again to no avail.
Several pour-overs issue from the beaver pond. I work my way toward the largest of these, reasoning my chances of finding a feeder will be greater somewhere with aerated water and a steady current.
Still nothing. Gentle rings from several bubbles mar the surface of the beaver pond, but their form suggest gas rising up through the silted bed, rather than feeding fish.
In the next hour I cover a half mile of stream in a form of walking meditation; three or four steps, pause, focus on the subtleties of the water, cast, focus on the fly, take a few more steps, pause, repeat.
I spook a few sprats that dart for cover at the sight of my shadow, and through momentary inattention miss the one catchable fish I encounter.
Thinking my cast has landed short, I look ahead for a better place to drift it when the fish darts from its hold, engulfs the fly, spits it out, and vanishes, all in the split second I look away.
Perhaps the lower reaches will be more productive. I hike back to my truck and drive the mile down to where the road crosses the stream.
Here, although the surrounding meadow is bare, a thin line of trees grow tight along the bank. Standing mid-stream, I work my way up the cobbled bed, no sign of the murkiness of the upper.
Casting whenever the overhanging trees allow, I hook and long-distance-release a brook trout, and spot a second holding mid-current beneath the stream-wide overhang of a pair of pines. There is no way I can cast to its lie, so I scramble up the bank and walk around it, and drop back in again once clear of the overhang.
Rounding a bend, I come to a bank-wide pool at the foot of a ten foot waterfall.
As I watch, a hefty cutthroat leaps salmon-like from the base of the falls, trying to reach the top. I hope it has no urgent business above, Niagara being just as attainable. I sit bank-side and watch. In the next five minutes, three or four others attempt the same leap.
A moral dilemma. I’ve spent the last three hours in futile pursuit of my quarry. Here, I’ve got some cornered, engaged in a futile pursuit of their own. Do I cave to my weakness, or take the high road around the falls?
I cave to my weakness. Tying on a large dry fly, I toss it next to the aerated water at the base of the falls. The current pushes it sideways, into the shadow of the cliff face edging the pool. A large shadow moves from the depths and inhales the fly. I set the hook, the fish shakes its head, and is gone. Three times in the next few minutes, history repeats—a solid take, a momentary hook-up, a sudden release.
The next fish, I delay my set a half second longer than I think I should, and this time the hook holds. I land a gorgeous native cutthroat, a foot long, vibrant red along the entire length of its undersides.
I eat a can of sardines in hot sauce, spooned from the tin with crackers, and drink a beer as I watch the fish continue their attempts to scale the falls. I wonder how long they’ve been engaged in this particular pursuit, and wonder now if they are engaged in it still.