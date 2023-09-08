I picked my way through the darkening forest by headlamp, following a rudimentary trail that in daylight had appeared obvious but now blended near seamlessly into the surroundings.
Halfway to the far end of the lake, after fording two small streams, negotiating a bluff and picking my way across a slide of loose scree, I arrived at The Throne. Fashioned from deadfall lashed together with parachute cord and counterbalanced with a couple of hefty slabs of rock, The Throne sat in a small clearing on the lake’s shore. Here I rested to await the cresting of the super moon.
Although totally alone as far as I knew, I was unable to shake the feeling that I was being watched, somehow intruding on another’s space. Any moment a voice would materialize out of the darkness: “Do you mind? You’re in my chair.”
With the wind having abated, the lake resembled a fluid representation of yin and yang, ink-black toward the far side where the surrounding mountains cast their reflection, pewter in close from the last vestige of twilight in the sky overhead. The first stars began to glimmer and a lightening in the east hinted at a moon on the rise.
I sat in the silence, appreciative of The Throne’s maker. How many others had warmed this seat, I wondered, and what had been their thoughts, looking out over this diminutive lake and the horseshoe of mountains surrounding it?
The moon’s advancing halo grew brighter. Time to continue around the lake shore to the best position to witness its rising. Departing The Throne I picked up the trail once more, following it until I stood directly across from the growing halo. Stands of bristlecone and limber stacked tight against sheer cliffs close at my back. Their trunks sprouted multiple branches on the side facing the lake, almost bare on the other, giving the impression they too had turned to await the emerging moon.
I stood in companionable silence, a feeling of vulnerability tempered by a sense of empowerment at acknowledging my status as just another living being among a community of living beings, our needs and fates mutual and inescapably intertwined. In the silence accentuated by the gentle lap of water on the shore and the occasional fluttering silhouette of a bat, I imagined the warmth of invisible arms around my shoulders.
How many times across the millennia, I wondered, had humankind stood in anticipation like this, in fear, in wonder, awaiting the arrival of the full moon? A steady and benign presence throughout our lives, we likely would not exist without this lunar body. Not only would poets and lovers throughout the centuries be bereft of inspiration and solace, there would be no tides, no seasons, no stabilization of Earth’s rotational tilt.
I turned to check on the steady advance of the moonlight down the cliffs behind me when suddenly I too was bathed in a familiar light, soft yet offering no heat. What had been darkness all around now transformed into a patchwork of light and shadow cast by plant, rock and human.
One final gift remained. With the moon yet low, the far side of the lake was still cast in shadow. A fish leaped with an audible splash. For a fleeting second, out of the dark expanse came a flowering of phosphorescent light as the moon beams illuminated the droplets pushed skyward by the fish’s leap and re-entry. I stood a few minutes longer, hoping for a repeat, but the moment had passed. With mosquitoes beginning to buzz I switched on my headlamp and began to retrace the path back to my campsite.
