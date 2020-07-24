Like many rivers in the central North Island of New Zealand, the power of the Tongariro River has largely been harnessed.
A complex system of dams, canals and holding lakes feeds its waters into a series of hydro-electric stations, some above ground, others below. The energy company responsible for maintaining the system grudgingly releases the bare minimum volume of water required by statute to meet the demands of recreational users and wildlife advocates.
From a boater’s perspective, the net result is a river low and technical, deep pools interspersed with shallow, rock and boulder-strewn rapids—an excellent training ground for learning the craft of river running, yet at the same time one that leaves a sense of sadness at witnessing something wild and free reduced to mere domesticity.
And yet, every once in a while, the river reasserts itself. Heavy storm fronts occasionally dump more rainfall than the dams can hold back. Murky, tea-colored water begins to cascade over the spillways, the river below transforming, sometimes in front of your eyes, from trickle to torrent. As the level rises, narrow channels become bank-wide inundations. Rocks disappear beneath the surface creating turbulent rapids, and car-sized boulders become bus-sized hydraulics, spouting huge rooster tails or low, angry recirculations in their wake.
When preparing to run the river at such times, routine safety checks turn into exercises in double and triple checking. Safety straps are cinched a notch tighter, life jackets re-snugged, every crew member’s duties and expectations reinforced, and any accompanying laughter noticeably more strained and nervous.
And then you push off from the beach, borne along inexorably on the current. One rapid merges into the next, the normally quiet pools in between a combination of fast-moving wave trains and boat-sucking eddies.
In my day, the conventional floored boats of the time quickly filled with water, and emptying them with bail buckets a near full time occupation for two of the crew. A boat full of water could be both a disadvantage, and an advantage. The disadvantage came in the form of a complete lack of maneuverability. Any moves to get left or right would have to be planned a half-mile ahead of time. On the other hand, a raft a-brim with water was incredibly hard to flip upside down. Stay in it, and you’d probably be OK.
At some levels, a two and a half hour trip would flash by in forty five minutes, most standard landmarks either underwater or unrecognizable in the chaos and focus of keeping the raft upright and pointed downstream. But perhaps the most unnerving aspect of the whole experience was not the visible power of the river, but what lay beneath the surface, heard but hidden.
The Tongariro flows through countryside of soft, volcanic ash-and-pumice substrate. Huge boulders would be washed free from the earth’s grasp to tumble along the river bed, the deep rumble of their movement audible even over the roar of the river. At times it sounded as if one was passing directly beneath the raft, providing an extra incentive, if one was needed, to stay onboard.
All too soon, after a day or two, the river level would generally revert to its old normal.
The next trip down would be something of a scouting mission, to ascertain what changes had been wrought by the recent deluge.
At times, the changes would be relatively minor—a couple of rocks shifted in a rapid, a previously navigable channel now dried up.
At others, the changes would be significant, the river carving a whole new course, sometimes hundreds of yards from the old one.
Not only did these changes make running the river a whole new experience, for a time, they served as a reminder that despite the dams and diversions, ultimately the river with is patience and power, will prevail in the struggle for control.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.