He’d spent a significant part of the summer in the skid steer, dragging the deadfall out from among the living then stacking them in piles for future attention.
“It takes some figuring,” he said, “lots of maneuvering to get them out without knocking over the healthy ones. Especially on this rocky ground, the skid steer’ll throw a track easy enough. I had a friend come up and stay in the cabin for a couple of weeks to help out with a chainsaw, cutting the larger trees into manageable lengths to extract them.”
“The place looks healthy,” I remarked, “like someone cares of it.”
Without the distraction of decades’ accumulation of fallen timber, the eye was drawn to the true character and contour of the landscape. Rock outcroppings, hitherto shaded by the deadfall’s presence, now lent scale and contrast to the smooth flow of the meadow’s green.
He parked the ATV on a small promontory overlooking the large meadow then reached into the back and pulled out a small cooler which he set on the hood between us as we stood.
“I figured you’d be too busy to have brought lunch, so I made us a sandwich – summer sausage with jalapenos, relish and bit of mayo.” A bag of chips and an iced bottle of water completed the feast.
Before us a solitary boulder stood on its end, pillar-like, evoking the last relic of some totem placed by primitive hands. Beyond, in a one hundred and eighty degree sweep, the meadow gently fell away toward the south, fringed in aspen groves showing the first color of fall.
At our backs the ground rose steeply towards the land’s pinnacle, offering unimpeded views of the Sangre, Collegiate, and Mosquito ranges. I stared down-valley to the south, the distant mountains purple in the haze. No sign of civilization, no trace of another human being save ourselves.
“This would be a great place for a cabin,” I remarked.
He nodded. We ate in silence, and my mind repaired to one of its favorite retreats, of imagining this place in a time more simple and innocent—a small cabin with a fire in its hearth set in a landscape unmarred by the footprints of apparent progress, of a life lived in balance with nature, rather than in conflict.
There is of course a danger in attributing to the past an idyllic tinge it does not deserve. The history of humanity has probably always involved narcissism and self-interest, yet in past times their impact tended toward the local, rather than the global.
Bubba, his silver lab, prodded me from my reverie, suggesting with a nudge of his nose into my knee that I share the last of the potato chips with him. I reasoned my tastebuds would savor them more than his, a decision Bubba accepted with good grace.
Lunch over and the cooler packed away, we started back down the trail to my truck. I shook his calloused hand as he said “I know you’re busy, but wanted you to see what I’ve been up to since I bought the place.”
We’d spent many hours over a couple of years scouring several counties looking for a place that spoke to him. I thanked him for the tour, and the unexpected lunch.
“It’s wonderful to see this place in the hands of someone who cares so deeply about it.”
“It’s my affliction,” he agreed with a smile, and Bubba riding shotgun, headed back up into the higher country, to pick up more deadfall.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.