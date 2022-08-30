Last week I shared a no-fail pie crust and couple of pie recipes. With Labor Day right around the corner, a homemade pie might just be the perfect dessert for that family gathering or picnic.
Pies don’t present the same altitude challenges cakes can and most are pretty simple to make. I wrote about two fruit pies recipes last week, so I am going to share custard and nut pies this week.
Rum Bittersweet Pie is a riff on the traditional southern Black Bottom Pie that gets its kick from dark rum. Whipped cream on top is optional, so if you choose not to use it just decorate your pie with chocolate shavings.
1¼ tablespoons cornstarch
2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 cup sweet whipped cream
Grated chocolate for decoration
Soak the gelatin in water and set aside. Scald the milk, add sugar and cornstarch and whisk in 4 egg yolks. Cook over simmering water in a metal bowl, stirring constantly, for 20 minutes or until the custard coats a metal spoon. Remove from heat and remove 1 cup of the custard to a medium bowl. Add bittersweet chocolate and vanilla, beating until blended. When cooled, pour as a base layer into a baked pie shell and place in the refrigerator. While the remaining custard is still hot, add gelatin and cool but don’t let it stiffen.
Make a meringue out of the 4 egg whites, powdered sugar and cream of tartar. When whipped so firm peaks appear, gently fold it into the custard mixture. Add the rum. As soon as the chocolate mixture in the refrigerator has set, cover it with the rum mixture and chill. When ready to serve, spread whipped cream over the top and dust with chocolate shavings.
Another old-fashioned pie is the Southern Chess Pie, also called a sugar pie. It is sort of a chocolate brownie topped with custard. Underbake it slightly if you like gooey brownies. In the South this is known as a “sad” pie.
3 ounces bittersweet chocolate
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Melt butter with chocolate over simmering water. Combine with remaining ingredients. When well mixed pour into an unbaked 9-inch butter crust. Bake in bottom third of the oven for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees and cook an additional 20 minutes. The pie will be puffy and the middle should wiggle a little.
Note: If you want a lemon chess pie, add the juice and zest of 1 large lemon and omit the chocolate.
Classic Pecan Pies grace many tables for the holidays, but this pie is way too tasty to eat only once or twice a year. This golden oldie recipe is from the 1930s.
2 tablespoons melted butter
Pinch of salt, if using unsalted butter
1 9-inch unbaked pastry shell
Beat eggs slightly, then add syrup, sugar, butter, vanilla and salt, if using. Stir in pecans and pour into the pastry shell. Bake on the bottom rack of a 350-degree oven for 50 to 60 minutes. Serve when cooled.
The Louisiana Salted Peanut Pie is best made the day before and served well chilled with a drizzle of melted semisweet chocolate on top. This pie is super simple to make and has the perfect balance of sweet and salty.
½ cup light brown sugar, packed
2 tablespoons melted butter
1¼ cups lightly salted peanuts
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, melted, for decoration if using
Coarsely chop peanuts and set aside. Mix syrup, sugar, eggs, butter and vanilla until well incorporated. Stir in peanuts. Pour into an unbaked 9-inch butter crust. Bake on the lowest rack in a 350-degree oven for 45 minutes or until crust is light brown and filling firms up.