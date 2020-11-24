Indoor, outdoor:
“If Merlot could not roam freely outdoors during the day, he would become lazy, fat and unhealthy, no matter how much indoor enrichment I provided him. I know. I tried.”
“We adopted sweet-mannered Miranda who was used to being outside on her own. Because we were afraid she would get hit by a car we kept her inside, giving her a cat tree, scratching post and lots of toys. She was not happy. She began to scream constantly, hiss at us, pee on the carpet and destroy our furniture.”
“Our family always let our cats out to roam. We had no problems. They all lived healthy, long lives.”
These cats “made the decision” and let their owners know the lifestyle they wanted. There are many pet cats, especially in rural mountain Chaffee County, living happy, full outdoor/indoor lives.
Their caring owners know recent studies, as reported by the Animal Humane Society show “the average lifespan of a cat is dramatically shorter for those that roam freely outdoors – by as much as 10-12 years.”
They are aware of the life-threatening risks of diseases, parasites, poisons, other cats, dogs, wild animals, cars and cruel humans, and do all they can to keep their pets safe.
Their cats wear collars with proper ID and are microchipped in case they wander too far and get lost.
They inform their neighbors about their roving felines and share a photo or describe their appearance.
They take their cats to the veterinarian for annual wellness checks, vaccines and overall preventative care and provide year-round flea and tick protection.
They closely monitor their cats, being certain they are displaying no symptoms of disease. If they become ill or injured, they take them to the vet immediately.
If their cats go missing, they search for them and notify the local authorities and shelters.
It is the lifestyle they have chosen for their cat, responsibly accepting the consequences of their decision.
Indoor:
This indoor/outdoor life is not for all cats. Veterinarians and animal welfare organizations recommend that because of all the dangers, cats stay indoors.
They advise using screened-in porches, enclosed cat runs or Catios for outside time.
They even suggest to teach your cat to walk on leash, claiming it is not that difficult.
They say providing indoor opportunities for cats to express their normal behaviors of exploring and hunting will keep them stimulated, active, happy and out of trouble.
Cat trees provide tall places for climbing and observing if placed by a window. Scratching posts work those front, hunter’s paws and prevent destruction of furniture.
Cat toys provide stimulation and fun play. Simple items such as boxes and paper bags can also provide hours or entertainment.
Because any cat can escape, a collar with ID and microchipping are advised.
No cat lover should feel guilty about keeping his pet inside. Many live that way and happily thrive.
An extra perk is that lives of birds are spared. 2.4 billion birds are killed in the United States every year by cats.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.