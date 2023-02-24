Two skiers ascending the slope ahead of me disappear into a shroud of wind-whipped snow.
Fifteen minutes earlier I’d sat in my truck, contemplating the gray sky and tall pines bending before the maelstrom and wrestled with the notion of heading straight down the pass and back to bed, but the sight of others braving the elements swayed my thinking. If I am going to burn fossil fuel getting here, I might as well burn the commensurate amount of calories completing the endeavor.
Layered against the elements, I begin the ascent. Snow and ice swirl low to the ground, patter off my clothing and sting the exposed flesh of my face. My glasses fog with my breath. The way ahead is littered with pinecones and clumps of needles blown from the trees.
Despite cold fingers and face, the rest of me stays warm, and as the angle of ascent increases, so too does the laboring of my breathing. I settle into a rhythm, head down, counting my paces. Every 200 I look up to gauge my progress, then head down again and resume the count.
I reassure myself with how soft this adventure really is. Within a quarter mile behind me at the base area, at least 100 people are in the proximity. I have full cellphone coverage. I could turn around and be back in shelter in five minutes.
I compare this to true fools and adventurers, slogging hundreds of miles across Arctic and Antarctic wasteland, dragging behind them heavy sleds, the contents of which are all that stand between them and a lonely, futile end.
Yet nowadays even these are never truly beyond reach, thanks to the modern technology of satellite phones and GPS. The mental and physical fortitude of explorers such as Amundsen, Ross and Peary seems unfathomable.
And Shackleton – has there ever been demonstrated a greater will to survive than his escape from the Antarctic ice shelf to Elephant Island, the modification of a lifeboat to open ocean sailing, an 880-mile voyage to a speck of rock in the middle of the southern ocean, guided only by compass and sexton, crossing the glacial spine of South Georgia Island to find the remote whaling station, and the ultimate rescue of every member of his expedition, all fueled by a diet of penguin and seal …
So I mentally hitch up my big-boy pants and continue, snug and warm, up the groomed slope. I pause a couple of times to brace myself into a particularly strong wind burst. Fortunately the wind recedes as I reach the top and I am able to pack away skins without them whipping around like strips of out-of-control fly paper.
Soon I stand at the edge of the descent. Swirling snow and flat light make picking out the nuance of the terrain problematic, so I drop over the edge and ride by braille, trusting there are no surprises to pitch me headlong down the slope.
Halfway down visibility improves, and I set myself an impromptu slalom course through the detritus littering the run. All too soon I am back at the base. I head across the lot to my truck, grateful to shrug off my gear and sit out of the elements.
The parking lot is filling up, the wind still whips, and the sky continues to darken and lower. I feel little envy for the explorers of yore as I drive in comfort down the pass.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.