Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

Two skiers ascending the slope ahead of me disappear into a shroud of wind-whipped snow.

Fifteen minutes earlier I’d sat in my truck, contemplating the gray sky and tall pines bending before the maelstrom and wrestled with the notion of heading straight down the pass and back to bed, but the sight of others braving the elements swayed my thinking. If I am going to burn fossil fuel getting here, I might as well burn the commensurate amount of calories completing the endeavor.