Flu cases down thanks to virus guidelines?
For the past nine months, the public has been urged to take five steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19: to wear masks when out in public, to wash hands often with soap and water, stay home if sick, maintain six feet of distance in interacting with others and to test if symptoms develop.
Now it appears that the above actions have had a role in significantly reducing the number of flu cases in Colorado as well as across the country.
And by “significant” we mean way, way fewer cases of influenza than in previous years.
We had heard this was the case locally, that common flu numbers were down. But now a report from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirms this information.
Last week state health officials reported that since the start of the flu season in September and through Dec. 21, there have been 14 influenza hospitalizations in all of Colorado.
This compares to 471 hospitalizations statewide for the same period in the 2019-20 flu season.
Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, said the “encouraging evidence” points to current public health strategies working to curb the virus as well as the flu.
A number of elements are no doubt at play here, including severely limiting public gatherings, closing schools to in-person learning, setting guidelines for business operations and employees working from home in some instances, among others.
The flu and the virus are typically spread much in the same way, through sneezing and coughing, being in close proximity to an infected person, touching contaminated surfaces, among others.
Inoculations preventing the spread of the virus have started in the county, state and nation. But it will be several months before the general population receives the vaccines.
Given that flu numbers are down is sufficient or make that all the more reason to continue to follow the above noted virus guidelines.
All eyes on Georgia
The nation’s eyes are on Georgia.
Two months after the Nov. 3 general election, the Peach State votes today in two U.S. Senate runoffs pitting Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rafael Warnock.
The reason for the runoffs is that Georgia requires that to be elected to a state or federal office, candidates must win a majority of votes, which none of the candidates for the U.S. Senate was able to garner in November.
At stake is control of the U.S. Senate where the GOP holds a tentative 50-48 edge.
If the two challengers win, however, the Senate is tied 50-50 which means Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wields the tie-breaking vote.
If one or both Republicans win, the GOP would hold a 51-49 or 52-48 majority.
If the challengers win it means Democrats would have majorities in both the House and Senate with Democrat Joe Biden to be sworn in as president.
There’s something to be said for Republicans winning at least one of the two Senate races.
That is, with Congress split between the parties, with the House controlled by Democrats and Senate by the GOP, it’s less likely for one party to dominate legislation, such as is currently the case in Colorado with the governor’s office and state House and Senate all under Democratic control.
A GOP Senate and Democratic House means that for bills to pass requires compromise, just as at present with a Republican President Donald Trump in the White House and majority in the Senate but a Democratic-controlled House.
The nation awaits today’s Georgia election.
— MJB