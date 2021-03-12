“Those folks you took down Browns today booked the Gorge tomorrow. It’ll be a single boat. I know it’s your day off. I’ll ask another guide if you like.”
I said I’d call back. Last time in the Gorge, a few days ago, halfway into a seeming-perfect run through Sunshine Falls, an invisible hand had reached down, plucked me from the back of the raft and tossed me out into the middle of the whitewater.
So perfect had been my line, the raft punched through the soft spot in the river-wide hydraulic at the bottom of the rapid and drifted into the eddy below, leaving me out into the middle of the river.
Balling up as I went over the drop, the force of the hydraulic sent me deep before I surfaced below the raft, much to the surprise of my crew, till then unaware of my spontaneous departure from their company.
No harm done, we all shared a good laugh, but the randomness of the event had left me spooked, the Gorge never a comfortable place to swim.
I thought of tomorrow’s crew, two couples from the midwest, Browns their first ever raft trip. Browns canyon at 2,500 cfs was one thing, the Gorge over 3,000 another.
I needed a day off. Saying no would be easy, but I knew needing a day off would not be the real reason. Besides, as head guide, I couldn’t ask another to take a trip I wasn’t prepared to myself. I called back.
“I’ll take it,” I said. “What time?”
“Afternoon,” he replied. “Way the river is rising, it’ll probably be closed anyway. Check in tomorrow morning.”
I passed a nervous night, the open windows of my downtown apartment admitting the roar of the river that my imagination told me was getting louder by the hour.
In the days before the internet, we called a service called Water Talk, punched in a code for the river and section and got a recorded message with the current flow in cubic feet per second.
Whatever the level at 10:30 a.m. became the day’s official level, dictating which sections of the river were open or closed to commercial boating. I checked in with the boss at the arranged time.
“3,190,” he said, the cut off for the Gorge being 3,200. “Officially the trip is still on, still a single boat. If the Federales have a ranger down there telling you it’s shut, so be it. Otherwise, your call.”
With each passing mile down 50 from Salida towards the Gorge my gut knotted tighter.
A large crowd had gathered on the highway shoulder at Three Rocks, a significant rapid above the Gorge, to watch the carnage. A ranger I knew stood among them, opening her arms wide and mouthing the word “huge” as we drove by.
The put-in at Parkdale was deserted—no ranger, no other rafts, no indication the Gorge was closed. After unloading the raft, Caveman, driving shuttle, departed, intent on hiking in to Sunshine Falls. In the days before safety kayakers, he’d stand at the bottom of the rapid with a throw bag, little more than a token gesture if we had swimmers.
“Yesterday was fun,” I told the crew, “today is a whole new level of serious.” I proceeded with a no-holds-barred safety talk, complete with graphic descriptions of their likely fate if they fell out of the raft and were not able to swim themselves to shore. “The sheriff’ll likely find you being recirculated in the dam in Cañon City, eight miles from here.”
They looked at each other, then back at me. “Do you think we’re up to it?” one of them asked.
I nodded. “If you all do exactly as I say.”
By the time we reached the straightaway above Sunshine Falls, we’d already run a succession of rapids larger than anything we’d encountered in Browns.
“Now things get real,” I told them. Borne on a racing current, the gap between us and the top of the rapid closed quickly. I shelved the idea of finding an eddy and waiting a few minutes to see if another raft came by, nerves unable to stand the delay. Time to roll the dice.
The raft shuddered and stalled as it punched into the rapid, the crew digging deep and paddling in unison pulling us through.
Busting the soft spot in the hydraulic at the bottom, I flashed a thumbs up to Caveman as we sped into the next of the rapids – Grateful Dead, Sledgehammer, Narrows, Wall Slammer, Boat Eater …. With each passing mile, my confidence grew that we might just make home unscathed.
The late afternoon light seemed extra rich and welcoming as we floated the last easy mile to the take out, relief replacing anxiety at the pit of my stomach.
That afternoon the Gorge closed to commercial rafting, and in the high water of 1995, did not open again for six weeks.
In the interim, the force of the river collapsed the shelf of rocks that created the falls in Sunshine.
To this day I am glad I accepted the trip, and took the opportunity to settle my account with the rapid before it changed forever.
